Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

16:21 01 February 2017

Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Snowdrops at Hemingstone Hall by Barry PullenSnowdrops at Hemingstone Hall by Barry Pullen

The delicate white flower has already been spotted in fields and amongst the trees and are creating fantastic photo opportunities for our iWitness photographers and our own staff photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. 

Snowdrops by Allison BalaamSnowdrops by Allison Balaam

Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

The snowdrop - or galanthus - usually sprouts in the final weeks of January depending on the weather, and for many it is a welcoming sign that spring is on its way.

Snowdrops in the January sunshine. By Julie KempSnowdrops in the January sunshine. By Julie Kemp

Snowdrops in St. Mary's Churchyard, Woodbridge, by Janice PoulsonSnowdrops in St. Mary's Churchyard, Woodbridge, by Janice Poulson

Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham - the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison ConnorsTaken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham - the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors

For those looking to take photos of the flower in bloom around Suffolk, it is worth taking a look around Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds, Kentwell Hall or as seen from some of the photographs below, Hemingstone Hall, where the snowdrops are just beginning to make their presence known.

The first snowdrops in bloom near St Joseph's College, Ipswich. By Sarah Lucy BrownThe first snowdrops in bloom near St Joseph's College, Ipswich. By Sarah Lucy Brown

They have also been spotted on the verges around St Joseph’s College in Ipswich.

Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison ConnorsTaken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors

The first snowdrops in bloom near St Joseph's College in Ipswich. By Sarah Lucy BrownThe first snowdrops in bloom near St Joseph's College in Ipswich. By Sarah Lucy Brown

Email your snowdrop photographs to us, here

Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison ConnorsTaken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors

Snowdrops at Holbrook Church. By Alison ConnorsSnowdrops at Holbrook Church. By Alison Connors

