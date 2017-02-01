Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Snowdrops at Hemingstone Hall by Barry Pullen Snowdrops at Hemingstone Hall by Barry Pullen

The delicate white flower has already been spotted in fields and amongst the trees and are creating fantastic photo opportunities for our iWitness photographers and our own staff photographer Sarah Lucy Brown.

Snowdrops by Allison Balaam Snowdrops by Allison Balaam

The snowdrop - or galanthus - usually sprouts in the final weeks of January depending on the weather, and for many it is a welcoming sign that spring is on its way.

Snowdrops in the January sunshine. By Julie Kemp Snowdrops in the January sunshine. By Julie Kemp

Snowdrops in St. Mary's Churchyard, Woodbridge, by Janice Poulson Snowdrops in St. Mary's Churchyard, Woodbridge, by Janice Poulson

Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham - the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham - the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors

For those looking to take photos of the flower in bloom around Suffolk, it is worth taking a look around Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds, Kentwell Hall or as seen from some of the photographs below, Hemingstone Hall, where the snowdrops are just beginning to make their presence known.

They have also been spotted on the verges around St Joseph’s College in Ipswich.

Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors Taken during my walk around St Ethelberts Church at Falkenham.These are the first snowdrops I have seen in bloom this winter. By Alison Connors

