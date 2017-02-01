Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk
16:21 01 February 2017
Archant
The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.
The delicate white flower has already been spotted in fields and amongst the trees and are creating fantastic photo opportunities for our iWitness photographers and our own staff photographer Sarah Lucy Brown.
The snowdrop - or galanthus - usually sprouts in the final weeks of January depending on the weather, and for many it is a welcoming sign that spring is on its way.
For those looking to take photos of the flower in bloom around Suffolk, it is worth taking a look around Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds, Kentwell Hall or as seen from some of the photographs below, Hemingstone Hall, where the snowdrops are just beginning to make their presence known.
They have also been spotted on the verges around St Joseph’s College in Ipswich.
Email your snowdrop photographs to us, here