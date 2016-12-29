Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

10:00 29 December 2016

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

If I’d been looking in a crystal ball at the start of 2016 and seen all the events of the next 12 months, I think I’d have been left feeling I was having a nightmare, writes Paul Geater.

2 Comments

At least we are finally going to get a better rail service

One piece of news that was good in 2016 was the award of a rail franchise that should really transform rail services across the region over the next nine years.

Abellio’s pledge to introduce a fleet of brand new trains for all its services in the region within the next four years is bold and should make journeys much better for most people.

It’s a decision that could only have come from a privatised rail company.

Can anyone with any knowledge of the old days of British Rail really believe we would have such a transformation on the cards if the fate of the region’s railways was still being decided by a national board sitting in their London headquarters?

The new trains are still between three and four years away being fully introduced – and their arrival will make life slightly less interesting for the region’s rail enthusiasts.

But they should make journeys much better and faster for the travellers in and around East Anglia.

Now all we need is for Network Rail to promise that it will carry out the improvement it needs to do to enable the trains to run at their full potential.

I suspect that will happen . . . eventually.

And then we’ll have to stop thinking of East Anglia’s railways as a “Cinderella service” and see it as one of the best rail routes in Britain.

On the national and international stage it’s been a thoroughly unpleasant year – and the world is now a much nastier and more unsettling place than it was a year ago.

Let’s start with the Brexit vote.

There is much about the administration of the EU that is dysfunctional and I can understand the political frustration that led 52% of the population to vote leave.

But that decision makes no sense economically. It may be what the majority of voters wanted, but the majority of people in this country will be left poorer as a result of withdrawal.

The value of the pound has fallen. That will really hit prices in the shops next year. Will you get a 5%-plus pay rise to compensate for increasing prices?

And the uncertainty the decision has caused will impact on jobs. Nissan was offered a secret deal to stay in the country – but what about other major exporters? How will they cope when we leave the single market?

Because we will leave the single market. There is no way the rest of Europe will let us remain if we want to keep their citizens away from our jobs which is what many voters seem to want.

And the Brexit vote has made society nastier. Warped people with unpleasant views seem to think it’s given them the excuse they need to express those views for the first time in a generation.

And with a tiny minority it’s gone further. We’ve ended up with an MP murdered by a white supremacist and a Polish man who died after being set upon by thugs in Harlow.

Now a noisy advocate of Brexit has accused Jo Cox’s widower of “politicising” her murder. Is that acceptable in the new Britain?

One last point about Brexit. For all its faults the EU has brought peace to its members for the last 60 years after 45 years of conflict during the first half of the century. Could that be endangered by the rise of extremists in a nationalist-focussed continent?

On the other side of the Atlantic we’ve seen a businessman with no political experience being elected president of the USA.

He appears to be bringing in a load of non-politicians to the top jobs and is showing a worrying lack of political nous.

It’s all very well for the public to say they’re fed up with politicians holding political office – but you need some people who know what they’re doing, especially in the world of diplomacy and economic issues.

If you have a specialist heart unit at a hospital with a mortality rate that is too high, do you sack all the surgeons and replace them with accountants? Of course not.

Let’s hope sanity returns to politics in 2017 and that somehow we get through next year!

Keywords: US Federal Reserve European Union Nissan United Kingdom United States Europe

2 comments

  • Well that was a wonderful piece of unbiased 'journalism'. Perhaps whoever wrote this drivel should be forbidden from passing off his crybaby opinions as serious journalism, utterly disgraceful.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sudders

    Thursday, December 29, 2016

  • Proves how out of touch you are Mr Geater ! Overwhelming support in Ipswich for brexit and still you moan you grumpy old goat . Democracy won the day something you and Gummer cannot accept , Gummer has ditched his ideology in order to grab a seat at the top table , what a turncoat he is . I do hope the star removes old grumpy pants and gives him a marks and sparks voucher as a retirement present.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    deeber

    Thursday, December 29, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

28 minutes ago Reporters
Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

A grandfather rescued his two young grandchildren after their house was targeted in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich last night.

Firefighters free driver from Peugeot 206 after ditch crash in Hadleigh

09:40 Matt Stott
Stock image of Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh. Pic: Simon Parker.

A driver was freed by firefighters after crashing into a ditch in Hadleigh this morning.

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

6 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran

He has conquered the musical world, selling millions of records and winning countless awards.

Ambulances called out almost every minute in Suffolk and Essex at Christmas

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
Stock photo. Pic: East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

Ambulances were called to an emergency almost every minute over Christmas in Suffolk and Essex.

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

41 minutes ago
Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

If I’d been looking in a crystal ball at the start of 2016 and seen all the events of the next 12 months, I think I’d have been left feeling I was having a nightmare, writes Paul Geater.

Meet Noel, the Welsh pony born three months early on Christmas Day in a Suffolk stable

42 minutes ago Matt Stott
A Welsh pony was born on Christmas Day, three months early, at the Maypole Stud Livery Yard in Ipswich.

Noel, a Welsh pony born in a stable on December 25 in Suffolk, will forever attract debate.

Victim of fatal Great Bradley crash thought to have been jogging when car hit

59 minutes ago Colin Adwent
The scene of a fatal crash on the A14 at Sproughton. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police desperately tried to save the life of a woman who is believed to have been out jogging when she was in a collision with a car.

Updated: Late-running freight train cancels services between Ipswich and Felixstowe

08:38 Matt Stott
Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe were cancelled this morning due to a late-running freight train.

What are the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich today?

07:53 Matt Stott
Tesco Petrol Station at Copdock.

We list the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich for today, Thursday, December 29.

Whitehouse Community primary School headteacher Jacqui Frost leaves teaching to pursue support roles in education

54 minutes ago Jason Noble
Literacy coordinator Alice Hunt, pupil Callum Louis, author Jan Burchett, Library Manager Jane West, Tracey Russell, author Sara Vogler, pupil Ellie Appleton and head teacher Jacqui Frost opened two refurbished libraries at Whitehouse Community Primary School on Thursday, 13 November.

School’s out for a popular Ipswich headteacher who has called time on her 16-year headteaching career to pursue other education projects.

Most read

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran

Pedestrian killed on A14 named as James Holt from Trimley St Mary

Police divert drivers following a fatal crash on the A14 on Boxing Day. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Woman grabbed around the neck by man who tried to steal her car in Trimley St Mary

Police officer and PCSO on patrol

Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds boards an airliner on March 6, 1959. Pic: AP Photo/John Rooney.

Emergency services race to A12 southbound after person spotted on edge of road near Capel St Mary

Police were called to the A12 southbound at Capel St Mary

Most commented

Ipswich Town should expect maximum points from Bristol City and QPR games, says Kevin Beattie

Mick McCarthy

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran

We can’t let Fulham defeat fester, says Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse

Cole Skuse

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24