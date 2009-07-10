Partly Cloudy

Got leftover turkey? It doesn't have to be boring with these recipe ideas from around the world

10:00 27 December 2016

Roast turkey for Christmas dinner

Roast turkey for Christmas dinner

NSphotostudio

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis shares some of her favourite, globally-inspired ideas to jazz up that leftover turkey…

Use up your Christmas leftovers. A turkey and Gorgonzola risotto is a real crowd-pleaser and interesting use of leftover turkey.Use up your Christmas leftovers. A turkey and Gorgonzola risotto is a real crowd-pleaser and interesting use of leftover turkey.

One of the best things about Christmas dinner is all the lovely things leftover for picking on over Boxing Day and beyond. Try some of these ideas out to brighten-up your table between Christmas and New Year.

UK: An epic turkey pie

With a few bits and bobs leftover from Christmas dinner, you can make yourself a cracking feast. To make a pie that will get everyone excited about leftovers simply combine about 500g shredded cooked turkey meat with enough gravy to just cover. Line a 20cm by 30cm deep roasting tin with shortcrust pastry. Spoon redcurrant or cranberry jelly on the bottom then sprinkle with leftover stuffing, torn into shreds. Now add the turkey and spread out evenly. Then finish with a layer of gammon or chopped pigs in blankets. Cover with more pastry. Seal. Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes and serve with veg and gravy. Brilliant!

Use up your Christmas leftovers. Make some tasty Chinese-style steamed buns.Use up your Christmas leftovers. Make some tasty Chinese-style steamed buns.

Spain: Tasty croquetas

A bite into these crispy morsels yields a savoury, soft melting interior that’ll have you diving in for more. Melt 60g of unsalted butter in a pan and add a finely diced onion. Cook until very very soft. Add 60g plain flour and cook out until a thick paste that comes away from the side. Gradually add 500ml hot milk, bit by bit, whisking until smooth, then thicken on the hob until it’s the texture of mashed potatoes. Add 120g shredded turkey meat and a grating of nutmeg plus salt and pepper. Spread on a plate and chill in the fridge for an hour or two. Form into 4cm oblongs and then dip in two beaten eggs and roll in breadcrumbs. Return to the fridge. When ready to cook heat a pan of deep oil to 180C. Add the croquetas, no more than three at a time, and cook for a few minutes until they rise to the top, golden. Serve immediately with aioli or cranberry sauce.

Use up your Christmas leftovers. Try making these exotically-spiced pastries.Use up your Christmas leftovers. Try making these exotically-spiced pastries.

China: Steamed buns

Make a dough by mixing together 225g warm water, 1.5tsps yeast, 375g plain flour, 2tbsps caster sugar, a pinch of salt, 1/2tsp baking powder and 1tbsp oil. Knead to a smooth soft dough, cover and leave in a warm place to double in size.

Toss 400g shredded turkey (leg meat is best) in 1tbsp sugar, 1tbsp each light and dark soy sauce, 3tbsps Shaoxing rice wine and 1/4tsp crushed pepper. Set aside.

Once the dough is risen divide into 10 pieces. Roll each into a ball then flatten to 10cm circles. Fold one side in, almost to the centre and seal with a touch of water. Repeat with the others. Prepare a bamboo steamer and steam three buns at a time on greaseproof paper for around four minutes. Meanwhile place the shredded turkey on a tray and put under the grill, cooking until crisp and sticky and turning once. Serve the turkey with the steamed buns, hoisin sauce and shredded spring onions.

Italy: Turkey and Gorgonzola risotto

A nice way to use up leftover cheese too (feel free to use Stilton instead). Fry a finely diced medium onion and one crushed clove of garlic in a little oil and butter until very soft. Add 400g risotto rice and stir to coat and toast. Pour in a glass of white wine or a few splashes of Madeira or Marsala and cook out. Gradually add about 750ml to 1ltr hot chicken stock, bit by bit, stirring all the time, until the consistency is thick and rich and the rice cooked but still al dente. Add a few handfuls of shredded turkey, a sprinkle of chopped fresh rosemary and about 75g to 100g of Gorgonzola.

Morocco: Exotic spiced pastries

Finely chop about 150g cooked turkey. Add 1tsp ras el hanout spice blend, five finely chopped dates, some black pepper, salt, and 200g spinach, wilted in a pan and chopped. Add one egg and mix together. Cut out long rectangles of filo pastry. Place a couple of teaspoons at the end of each one. Butter the length of the pastry and roll up into a cigar shape, tucking the ends in. Brush with butter then bake in the oven until golden (about 15 minutes).

