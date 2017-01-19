Gotelee Solicitors raises £750 at Christmas

Solicitors Christmas fundraising brings a boost for cancer patients on Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital

Pictured left to right Zoe Blowers (Marketing Assistant, Gotelee Solicitors), Tracy Hammond (Gotelee Solicitor and Volunteer at the Somersham Ward Support Group), Sue Chainey (Treasurer, Somersham Ward Support Group) and Jen Haynes (Chair, Somersham Ward Support Group).

Somersham Ward at Ipswich hospital has received a boost with a large donation from Gotelee Solicitors,

The funds were raised from a festive week prior to Christmas which included staff decorating their desks, a Christmas bake sale, a hot chocolate station and a festive jumper day to raise funds for the Somersham Ward Cancer Unit Support Group.

The week culminated in a “pull my cracker” raffle with prizes donated by many local businesses.

The grand total raised was £750.

Gotelee staff met with Sue Chainey and Jen Haynes from the Somersham Ward Support Group to hand the cheque over and learn more about the wonderful work the support group does from providing a cooked breakfast for every patient to buying equipment for the ward as well as volunteering to visit patients, make drinks and generally be a friendly face around the ward.

Alistair Lang, CEO of Gotelee Solicitors said: “Somersham Ward has touched many of our employees’ lives, be it a family member, friend, neighbour or colleague and clients who have suffered. It was no wonder we have overwhelming support for this charity. They rely heavily on donations for some of the most basic equipment so we are pleased this donation will be used towards MRI head and neck boards to improve the comfort of patients on the ward..

Gotelee Solicitors (established in 1880) has five local offices in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Melton and Hadleigh and employs approximately 125 members of staff.

The Somersham Ward Support Group was founded in 1986 with the aim of helping cancer patients and their families on the Somersham Ward, in the Woolverstone Wing of the Heath Road Hospital.