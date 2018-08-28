Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Suffolk parents urged to ‘make a difference’ by becoming school governors

PUBLISHED: 16:46 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:12 09 October 2018

The Govenors for Schools Suffolk campaign launched in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

The Govenors for Schools Suffolk campaign launched in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A new campaign has called on people across Suffolk to make a difference to education in their area by signing up as a school governor.

The Governor Stories campaign was launched by national charity Governors for Schools at Quay Place in Ipswich on Tuesday, utilising the experiences of existing governors to help break down some of the common misconceptions.

The campaign came after data published in May revealed there were 378 governor vacancies in Suffolk’s local authority-maintained schools alone.

Joanna Howell, senior governance advisor at Suffolk County Council who was at the event, said: “I think we have a really big opportunity now to shape the future of young people and to make education better and fit for purpose, so this is how you can make that difference.

“You might not be a teacher standing in front of a class, but you can have a really big impact on a school.”

Govenors for Schools chief executive Louise Cooper at the launch of the Governor Stories campaign in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRYGovenors for Schools chief executive Louise Cooper at the launch of the Governor Stories campaign in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

She added: “At the end of the day they are all Suffolk children – that’s the really important thing to remember.

“They are all Suffolk children who we want to give the best opportunity to – from our perspective it doesn’t make any difference if it’s a maintained school or an academy.”

Chiefs behind the campaign said an understanding of the differences between local authority schools and academies had been a particular challenge, while recruiting governors in rural areas was also more tricky because there were fewer people in the community to draw from.

As well as using accounts from existing governors, a host of misconceptions were also addressed.

Governors do not necessarily need to be parents themselves, and could volunteer at a school closer to their workplace rather than their nearest to home. They also do not have a personal liability at LA-run schools should anything happen.

The amount of time needed has also caused some confusion, according to the campaign organisers, who said an average was around four-to-six hours per month.

Louise Cooper, chief executive of Governors for Schools, said: “We are celebrating the diversity of governors and trying to get more people on board.

“It’s about the satisfaction of giving something back – you are using your skills to improve children’s lives and give them a fantastic education.

“But you are also developing transferable skills, so you might bring finance but actually you are learning about HR, or learning about how to set strategy for an organisation.”

To find out more visit Suffolk County Council’s page Govern Suffolk here or the Governors for Schools website here.

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide