Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight Archant

A grandfather rescued his two young grandchildren after their house was targeted in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

Flammable liquid, thought to be petrol, was doused on the property’s front door and set alight in Montgomery Road at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Two young children – an 11-month-old boy and a four-year-old girl – and their father and grandfather were inside the property at the time of the attack.

Family members have told this newspaper this morning that the grandfather managed to rescue to the two children and bring them out to safety, while the father also managed to escape unscathed.

A nearby neighbour quickly spotted the flames and dashed to the doorway with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames while the family were making sure the children were safe.

The family this morning confirmed that no one was injured. Firefighters were called to the scene and quickly put out the fire.

There have been no arrests.

Police have launched an investigation. Officers are speaking to the homeowner and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and studying any CCTV footage today, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.