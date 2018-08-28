Rail service disruption after vehicle crashes into railway bridge

Some Greater Anglia services have been affected Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Rail services are facing delays this morning after a vehicle crashed into a railway bridge.

Greater Anglia said services were delayed between Shenfield and Chelmsford in Essex following the crash earlier this morning.

Services affected as of 6.50am included two London Liverpool Street to Clacton trains, calling at Chelmsford, Witham, Marks Tey, Colchester, Hythe, Wivenhoe, Arlesford, Great Bentley, Weeley and Thorpe le Soken.

Later services on the Great Eastern Mainline between London Liverpool Street and Norwich have also been affected by congestion.

The exact location of the vehicle collision has not been reported.

More to follow.