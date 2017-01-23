Overcast

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

06:00 23 January 2017

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Archant

Extra trains are being brought in on the main line between Ipswich and London in a bid to maintain services while an upgrade is carried out.

5 Comments

Greater Anglia is hiring 10 further Class 321 electric units to operate on the main line between London and Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton and Southend Victoria.

The initial hiring period will ensure services are covered while part of the company’s existing fleet of these trains is upgraded with air conditioning, wi-fi, and new seats and carpets.

But eight of the trains will be retained once all the upgraded trains have returned. They will be used to increase capacity on peak-hours services.

Greater Anglia’s Managing Director Jamie Burles said: “I’m pleased to announce that while we continue the major upgrade of our Class 321 fleet, the procurement of ten additional trains will help to maintain service reliability and ensure that peak time trains have the correct number of carriages, and therefore seats, to help ensure that commuters experience a comfortable journey.”

Once the refurbishment programme is complete, the additional trains will be used to provide extra seats at peak times.

These enhancements will then be followed by Greater Anglia’s transformation programme to replace its entire train fleet with brand new, state of the art trains during 2019/20.

The upgrade work is expected to be completed by June 2018 and will see 30 of the trains given a new lease of life.

But they will only work in East Anglia for about two years – Greater Anglia’s entire train fleet is due to be replaced with brand new trains between 2019 and 2020.

Eventually these suburban trains will be replaced by new “Aventra” trains which are due to be built by UK train builder Bombardier in its Derby factory.

Once the brand new trains have arrived, these electric units are expected to be sent to other parts of the country.

5 comments

  • We are so good in this country at polishing turds.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Transol

    Monday, January 23, 2017

  • Er ... these are electric trains, so they won't move at all on the East Suffolk line!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Monday, January 23, 2017

  • How about some faster times on the east Suffolk line?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    zaax

    Monday, January 23, 2017

  • I believe I'm right in saying that, when Abellio initially received the franchise some years ago, they decided that they could run it with fewer train sets than their predecessor and so took some off-lease. If this is so then, in a sense, they are only going back to where they once were. Clearly this is good news; however the real problem for all operators is to lease extra diesel trains for branch-line services, as these are as rare as hen's teeth. There is very little slack in the Abellio fleet to cover for breakdowns and accidents, a state of affairs which is repeated nationally and with no scope for short-term improvement.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Monday, January 23, 2017

  • This is a repeat story. It had already been announced.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Alborough

    Monday, January 23, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

