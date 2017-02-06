Gresham’s bingo night helps raise more than £1,300 for Alzheimer’s charity

Greshams Ipswich has handed over more than £1,300 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after raising the cash at its popular Christmas bingo night.

Manager Scott Doughty presented the £1,329 cheque last week after more than 130 people turned up for the event, most of them in fancy dress.

Although the club raises cash for a different charity each year, Mr Doughty said Alzheimer’s Research was a charity close to his heart.

“It was a brilliant evening, he said.

“I didn’t expect to raise that amount of money.

“We chose Alzheimer’s Research because it is something that affects a lot of families.

“A lot of people have someone they know who has suffered with it, I had a family member who did.

“It is such a terrible disease.

“The charity bingo evening was brilliant fun, we had so many people dress up it was unbelievable.”