Grow your own says Ipswich firm Thompson & Morgan amidst courgette shortage

16:36 20 January 2017

Courgette shortage? Grow your own says Thompson & Morgan of Ipswich

National news this week have flagged up a shortage of courgettes in UK supermarkets. This will consequently affect prices with courgettes – and many other vegetables – becoming more costly.

However, Thompson & Morgan has the answer: grow your own!

Cold weather in Spain and Italy, which supply many of our supermarkets with fresh vegetables, has been blamed for the lower-than-average production. The shortages are not just limited to courgettes; suppliers suggest that imports of aubergines, spinach, peppers and tomatoes could also be affected. The laws of economics mean that prices in shops and supermarkets are already being driven up, putting even more pressure on those trying to stick to healthy New Year’s diets.

Thompson & Morgan has long promoted the health and cost benefits of growing your own vegetables. The company is now offering 20% off a collection of seeds of the vegetables most likely to become more scarce and expensive as the year goes on, encouraging gardeners to grow their own.

For those on a New Year health drive, home-grown veg is always going to be a better bet than shop-bought – for a start, it hasn’t spent weeks in transit and then on a supermarket shelf, so its nutrients and vitamins are fresh and ready to give you that 2017 ‘new you’ boost, the Ipswich company said.

Growing your own has never been easier either; with a variety of ‘How to’ articles and videos on the Thompson & Morgan website, amateur gardeners can find all the information and support they need to grow a variety of tasty and nutritious veg. Thompson & Morgan’s full range of vegetable seeds and plants can be found on its website .

See the full range at www.thompson-morgan.com

  • Who needs any of the vegetables listed above at this time of year anyway? With the possible exception of Spinach they are all vegetables for use during the summer months. If you go into any supermarket or greengrocer at the moment there are plentiful supplies of HOME GROWN seasonal vegetables to choose from without any need to import. Leeks, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Brussels Sproats, Brocoli, Kale, Carrots, Parsnips, Swedes and Celeriac being just some. Add to that others that are readily available as a frozen commodity and you can see that the lack of Courgettes etc isn't an issue!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Friday, January 20, 2017

