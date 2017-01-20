Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Half of extremely rare coin to be auctioned in Ipswich next weekend

14:21 20 January 2017

Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

Archant

A half of one of the world’s rarest coins is to be auctioned off in Suffolk next weekend.

Comment

This King Stephen cut halfpenny was minted in Ipswich during a reign lasting between 1135 and 1154.

Bidding will start at around the £150 mark when coin collectors and dealers bid for it at Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales on Saturday, January 28.

Auction manager James Sadler said: “There are only four of these coins known in the whole world.

“This is a genuinely rare coin, and that isn’t a term I use lightly.

“Back in the days when it was minted in Ipswich, the town was a very big trading place, one of the biggest in the country.”

The mint was believed to have been situated under the Buttermarket area.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Cat welfare groups urge caution over handing pets to strangers

Yesterday, 18:32 Jason Noble
Cats Protection has said its staff will always carry ID when collecting cats.

Animal welfare charities in Suffolk have urged caution over who found pets are given to after reports of a woman in Ipswich posing as an animal welfare officer to obtain a cat found by a homeowner in their garden.

Gallery: Looking back at last week’s snow storms and tidal surges in Suffolk

Yesterday, 18:32 Sam Dawes
High tides at Southwold, taken at around 8pm on Friday. Picture: Jim Ellis

Today the sun is taking the edge off the biting January winds in Suffolk, the perfect winter’s day.

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Yesterday, 17:41 Paul Geater
Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

More than half the homes in Suffolk are in the bottom two council tax bands it has emerged.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

See today’s picture of the day taken at sunrise in Felixstowe

Yesterday, 17:34
What a fantastic day, up early to watch the sunrise at Felixstowe before heading over to the ice covered Levington Creek. By Stephen Squirrell.

Beach huts, morning runs and golden sand. Not exactly the Felixstowe you might be expecting in January.

Shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis visits Ipswich Labour Party

Yesterday, 17:24 Paul Geater
Shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, talking to Ipswich Labour Party.

Labour’s shadow trade and industry secretary Clive Lewis has visited Ipswich to encourage party members as thoughts start to turn towards this year’s election.

Most read

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24