Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

Tucked away on Saint Peter’s Street in Ipswich, the shop has been transformed into a spell-binding experience for the whole family to enjoy.

The pop-up Potter paradise is one of four shops owned by the Manning family on the street - the family has owned The House in Town and Mauds Attic for 22 years and recently opened Culinary Concepts plus the pop-up Harry Potter store selling Hufflepuff, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Gryffindor memorabilia.

Since it opened on October, 1 it has received rave reviews, and in the run-up to the festive season it’s sure to help with those all important stocking-fillers.

Owner John Manning has been overwhelmed, and said: “The popularity of the Harry Potter series meant we knew it would do really well, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

The 43-year-old, from Ipswich, said: “We decided to open the Harry Potter shop to offer the whole family a joint shopping experience as it’s something the kids can interact with whilst the adults look at more serious homeware upstairs.”

Inside you can find signs for Diagon Alley, Platform 9 3/4 and even the trolley Harry Potter and the Weasley family used to whisk their luggage through the brick wall to be magically transported onto the Hogwarts Express.

With keyrings, blankets, mugs, cushions and items printed with ‘I solemnly swear I am up to no good’a mongst the treasures, you are bound to find the perfect gift for any Potter fan.

All wizards and muggles are allowed on the premises.