Yacht taking on water issues distress call

Harwich RNLI was launched to reports of a yacht in difficulty Picture: HARWICH RNLI Harwich RNLI

Rescuers launched to reports of a yacht taking on water off the Essex coast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harwich RNLI tweeted details of its latest call-out this morning.

The crew launched its inshore lifeboat at just after 5pm on Friday to reports of a vessel taking on water off Parkeston, near the mouth of the River Stour.

The inflow of water had stopped by the time crews arrived. However they towed the yacht to Shotley Marina where they met a UK Coastguard rescue team.