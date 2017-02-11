Have you been named our iWitness weekly challenge winner?

Silhouette sunsets. Picture: PETER CUTTS Archant

Last week we set our iWitness members the theme of darkness – here’s our top seven entries from across Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Southwold Pier. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK COASTAL WALKERS Southwold Pier. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK COASTAL WALKERS

The aim was to see what happens when you try limiting the light in photos to create unique effects.

Silhouette in Sizewell. Picture: BRIAN SMITH Silhouette in Sizewell. Picture: BRIAN SMITH

We had some great entries, but it was Peter Cutts’ photograph that has been named this week’s winner.

Shot take around 1994-96. Long exposure and fish eye lens. PICTURED: BRIAN SMITH Shot take around 1994-96. Long exposure and fish eye lens. PICTURED: BRIAN SMITH

The picture encompasses a beautiful sunset creating some magical silhouettes of the Suffolk landscape. The setting sun cast a shadow across the flying birds and created a great sense of depth.

Loved the effect the light gave this tree in the grounds of Potters Resort. Picture: JULIE KEMP Loved the effect the light gave this tree in the grounds of Potters Resort. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Every Friday we set a new iWitness weekly challenge.

Night photography in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PAUL BUSTIN Night photography in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PAUL BUSTIN

Next week’s challenge is something red. Whether it’s your Valentine’s Day decorations and gifts or a fresh fruit selection, this challenge should give you the opportunity to create a selection of vibrant, striking shots.

Pinpointing the prey in darkness. Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA Pinpointing the prey in darkness. Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.

If you’re a fan of nostalgic pictures, be sure to like our ‘Ipswich Remembers’ Facebook page. We regularly post different events and memories from around the town and it’s a great place to have a read through other people’s stories. You never know, you might find an old friend or neighbour from your childhood.