Have you lost six freshly-laundered shirts? Ipswich Borough Council aims to reunite bizarre lost property items left in taxis with owners
13:45 26 January 2017
Archant
A batch of six freshly-pressed shirts have surfaced among the latest batch of odd items left by mistake in taxis in Ipswich in the last month.
Earlier this month the council issued a plea to reunite owners with their lost possessions, having been handed a passport, three Samsung mobile phones, two Nokia mobile phones, a Vodafone mobile and another mobile phone of an unidentified brand, as well as two purses – one containing £30 in cash and another with a supermarket dividend card.
But this week council staff were left baffled when a new batch of misplaced items were handed in – including six freshly ironed shirts in sealed bags.
A pink purse, a silver purse with the name Mrs Y Stephenson in it, a passport with the name of Mr Evans, an Audi key fob, six more mobile phones and a black umbrella were also recovered.
Anyone who thinks the items may be theirs should call 01473 432063.