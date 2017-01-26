Have you lost six freshly-laundered shirts? Ipswich Borough Council aims to reunite bizarre lost property items left in taxis with owners

Six freshly-pressed shirts were recovered as lost property from a taxi in Ipswich this month Archant

A batch of six freshly-pressed shirts have surfaced among the latest batch of odd items left by mistake in taxis in Ipswich in the last month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group of items found in Ipswich taxis this month, including phones, purses, Audi key fob and passport The group of items found in Ipswich taxis this month, including phones, purses, Audi key fob and passport

Earlier this month the council issued a plea to reunite owners with their lost possessions, having been handed a passport, three Samsung mobile phones, two Nokia mobile phones, a Vodafone mobile and another mobile phone of an unidentified brand, as well as two purses – one containing £30 in cash and another with a supermarket dividend card.

But this week council staff were left baffled when a new batch of misplaced items were handed in – including six freshly ironed shirts in sealed bags.

A pink purse, a silver purse with the name Mrs Y Stephenson in it, a passport with the name of Mr Evans, an Audi key fob, six more mobile phones and a black umbrella were also recovered.

Anyone who thinks the items may be theirs should call 01473 432063.