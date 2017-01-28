Have you seen missing Max James, who police believe may be in Ipswich

Missing Max James, 14, from Aylesbury, who could be in Ipswich Archant

A missing 14-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire could now be in Ipswich, police officers believe.

Max James, from Aylesbury, was last seen on January 26.

Suffolk Police released an appeal this afternoon for information on behalf of Thames Valley Police to help trace the missing teenager.

“Max was last seen January 26 at about 3.45pm in Disraeli Square, Aylesbury,” said the appeal.

“He is mixed race, with black hair in braids, and was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded jumper and black trainers. He is about 5ft tall with a stocky build.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts in Ipswich is asked to contact Suffolk Police via the non-emergency number on 101.

Police in Essex have also this morning released an appeal for another missing teenage, 16-year-old Jade Hood from Great Horkesley.

She was reported missing by her family yesterday afternoon and was described as “vulnerable” by a force spokesman.