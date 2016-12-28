Overcast

Have you seen missing teenager Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree?

23:41 28 December 2016

Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree has been reported missing to police

Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree has been reported missing to police

Archant

Police have tonight appealed for help to find a missing teenage girl from Essex.

Fiona Toms, 15, is from Tiptree, near Colchester.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “She is missing and our officers and her family are concerned for her welfare. She has shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur trimmed hood, pale blue jeans and brown Ugg-style boots.”

Anyone who knows where she is should call Essex Police on 101.

