Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre
19:15 12 February 2017
Support is building for proposals to lower the speed limit in 33 Ipswich roads, with a councillor claiming it will make the area “safer, quieter and less polluted”.
Suffolk County Council (SCC) is asking members of the public to have their say on plans to enforce a 20mph speed limit in various residential streets surrounding Anglesea Road, just north of the town centre.
Ipswich borough councillor Colin Kreidewolf and county councillor Sarah Adams say they have pushed for the changes for several months in response to concerns from people living nearby.
Ms Adams said: “Action is needed to try and address the road safety problems in the area – there have been several incidents over recent times, including a fatality, speeding and many near-misses.”
Mr Kreidewolf said he had met with residents on a number of occasions to discuss the issue.
“There appears to be widespread support for a new limit here,” he added. “I really hope this can be brought in as soon as possible and make it a safer place for everyone.
“Introducing a 20mph speed limit will reduce the risk of further accidents in the area, and make the streets where we live safer, quieter and less polluted.”
James Finch, SCC’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said an informal consultation had already been held with residents in the area, with a majority backing the lower limit.
Now the local authority is launching a public consultation for everyone to share their views.
Mr Finch added: “If no objections are received, work can begin to get new speed limit implemented, which could take as little as six months to be put in place.”
Have your say by emailing heather.miller@suffolk.gov.uk or by writing to Suffolk County Council, Constantine House, 5 Constantine Road, Ipswich IP1 2DH by February 27.
SCC is proposing a 20mph speed limit in the following areas:
Alpe Street
Anglesea Road
Ann Street
Barrack Lane
Bedford Street
Berners Street
Bowthorpe Close
Brackenbury Close
Broughton Road
Cardigan Street
Cecil Road
Constitution Hill
Cumberland Street
Dale Hall Lane
Dykes Street
Geneva Road
Graham Avenue
Graham Road
Greenways Close
Gymnasium Street
Holly Road
Ivry Street
Menai Close
Newson Street
Oban Street
Orford Street
Paget Road
Redan Street
South Street
St Edmunds Place
St Edmunds Road
St Georges Street
Warrington Road