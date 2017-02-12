Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

19:15 12 February 2017

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Support is building for proposals to lower the speed limit in 33 Ipswich roads, with a councillor claiming it will make the area “safer, quieter and less polluted”.

7 Comments

Suffolk County Council (SCC) is asking members of the public to have their say on plans to enforce a 20mph speed limit in various residential streets surrounding Anglesea Road, just north of the town centre.

Ipswich borough councillor Colin Kreidewolf and county councillor Sarah Adams say they have pushed for the changes for several months in response to concerns from people living nearby.

Ms Adams said: “Action is needed to try and address the road safety problems in the area – there have been several incidents over recent times, including a fatality, speeding and many near-misses.”

Mr Kreidewolf said he had met with residents on a number of occasions to discuss the issue.

“There appears to be widespread support for a new limit here,” he added. “I really hope this can be brought in as soon as possible and make it a safer place for everyone.

“Introducing a 20mph speed limit will reduce the risk of further accidents in the area, and make the streets where we live safer, quieter and less polluted.”

James Finch, SCC’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said an informal consultation had already been held with residents in the area, with a majority backing the lower limit.

Now the local authority is launching a public consultation for everyone to share their views.

Mr Finch added: “If no objections are received, work can begin to get new speed limit implemented, which could take as little as six months to be put in place.”

Have your say by emailing heather.miller@suffolk.gov.uk or by writing to Suffolk County Council, Constantine House, 5 Constantine Road, Ipswich IP1 2DH by February 27.

SCC is proposing a 20mph speed limit in the following areas:

Alpe Street

Anglesea Road

Ann Street

Barrack Lane

Bedford Street

Berners Street

Bowthorpe Close

Brackenbury Close

Broughton Road

Cardigan Street

Cecil Road

Constitution Hill

Cumberland Street

Dale Hall Lane

Dykes Street

Geneva Road

Graham Avenue

Graham Road

Greenways Close

Gymnasium Street

Holly Road

Ivry Street

Menai Close

Newson Street

Oban Street

Orford Street

Paget Road

Redan Street

South Street

St Edmunds Place

St Edmunds Road

St Georges Street

Warrington Road

Keywords: James Finch Suffolk County Council Ipswich Suffolk County

7 comments

  • Utter load of tosh. Support is building is it? From where we must ask? When those at St Helens are told NO makes you wonder who these councillors are actually in touch with when making these decisions. To me this is yet another idea dreamt up by councillors on a whim of their own without consultation yet again with their constituents. More money to spend for very little affect on those named streets.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I do not have a problem with 20mph speed limits. Putting up signs and making new rules is easy but without some one to enforce it there really is no point. Already we have a speed limit of 30mph but I daily see this exceeded on numerous occasions Cars jump red lights, park in yellow boxes and ignore vehicle prohibitions and control zones. Just stand in Upper Brook Street and witness the numbers proceeding up to Great Coleman Street. Lower Fore Street is a joke... So for me this idea should be binned...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Barnacle

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I'm not sure what route people are taking in town but in rush hour it takes me at leat 30 minutes to do a 3 mile journey and I barely get above 20 mph!!!! And does anyone proposing this actually try and go down Berners Street at any great speed?!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    misc

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • Why are Bolton lane, Blanche street and Cemetery Rd not included in this list. Blanche st is used by people who like to use it to see how fast they can accelerate in a short rd! Practically all the streets in the present list are on one side of Ipswich! It's a shame SCC wouldn't listen to the parents of the St Helens schoolchildren that want a 20 mph limit outside the school on Woodbridge Rd but have been told NO as it's not feasible.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    melaniejself

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • Unnecessary waste of money yet again. All of the roads mentioned tend to have a lot of parking therefore the road speeds are already lower. Use the "public" purse to irradicate pot holes, or so.something that benefits the whole town. SCC has proven a distinct lack of prudence when it comes to infrastructure investment; this is another pointless waste.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnie Redwood

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I imagine that this proposal will pretty much finish Ipswich as a place to work and shop. Who needs to negotiate an assault course to get into town?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Andrew Eastern

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I dare say some car drivers will not be happy, but not only is it good for air quality, reducing the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph more than doubles the chance of survival of being hit by a car, and it'll reduce congestion too if traffic isn't in such a hurry to hit the jams.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Simon K

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

19:15 Gemma Mitchell
Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Support is building for proposals to lower the speed limit in 33 Ipswich roads, with a councillor claiming it will make the area “safer, quieter and less polluted”.

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

52 minutes ago Tom Potter
Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Tributes to ‘Superman’ brother and son Gurdip Johal killed in A12 lorry crash

17:26 Matt Reason
Gurdip Johal. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

The sister of the lorry driver tragically killed in the A12 lorry crash in Essex has spoke of her family’s heartbreaking loss.

Bleak conditions set to make way for warmer weather in coming days

17:00 Tom Potter
Snow arrives in Beccles. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A biting spell of cold weather is expected to make way for warmer temperatures over the coming days.

Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

16:41 Gemma Mitchell
Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Marching the streets while waving a placard and chanting for change is one way to protest, but it’s not the only way.

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

17:11 Gemma Mitchell
The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

A stretch of the A14 was blocked to traffic while emergency services dealt with a single-vehicle collision.

Where is the most romantic place in East Anglia?

16:00 Martine Silkstone
Sunset on the River Ant in Norfolk.

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, love is in the air and people everywhere find their thoughts turning to romance. But where is the best place to woo your partner on this special day for l’amour?

Garden centre founder Roger Crompton Notcutt honoured with blue plaque at former Woodbridge home

15:40 Tom Potter
A blue plaque has been unveiled at the home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago. Left to right: Andrew Notcutt, Caroline Notcutt, William Brookes Keith, Sarah Lovatt, Beryl Campbell and William Notcutt. Picture: GENESIS PR

The forefather of a celebrated Suffolk business, which now employs 1,300 people at 18 garden centres throughout the country, has been honoured with a permanent memorial.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

14:14 Matt Stott
Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Tributes have been paid to Dean Stansby after he was named by police as the victim of the fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station earlier this week.

Suffolk and Eastenders star June Brown tells Desert Island Discs she is not retiring

14:10 Matt Stott
June Brown during the recording of Desert Island Discs. Picture: BBC/PA Wire.

Legendary Suffolk actress June Brown said she does not want to retire because she thinks that stopping working is what “kills you”.

Most read

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Floral tributes in honour of Dean Stansby in Ancaster Road on Sunday. Picture: MATT STOTT

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

£50,000 reward for information on missing Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn by family

Corrie McKeague

Most commented

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Snow showers in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Ipswich families create banner at Hearts for Rights Morning to be sent to Donald Trump

Agnes Matthews, five, getting crafty at the Hearts for Rights Morning at La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: Seana Hughes

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24