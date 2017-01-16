Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Haverhill, Stoke-by-Clare and Southwold boast some of the most expensive homes available this month in Suffolk

17:38 16 January 2017

Exterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Exterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Archant

For some, a New Year means a new home – and there are plenty of homes on the market in Suffolk at the moment to satisfy most budgets.

Comment
Exterior of Hill House in SudburyExterior of Hill House in Sudbury

But whoever you are, taking a look at some of the more expensive properties for sale is an interesting way to while away a few minutes – whether you’re in a position to make an offer or just browsing for fun.

Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk at the moment.

Exterior of Hill House in SudburyExterior of Hill House in Sudbury

Hill House in South Green, Southwold is one of those.

Currently it has a guide price of £1,750,000, reflecting the fact Southwold is a very desirable and popular part of the Suffolk coast to own a home in.

Interior of Hill House in SudburyInterior of Hill House in Sudbury

This six-bedroom house is Grade II-listed and is Victorian-built, with sea views to the front and views over the Common to the rear.

The rooms are arranged over three floors and there is a garden to the rear.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Agents Jennie Jones suggest it would be equally suited to a future as a family residence or a holiday home.

In Stoke-by-Clare near Sudbury Moor Hall is on the market for £1,795,000.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

The seven-bedroom detached home comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Even the entrance is grand – before you even get to the property you have to pass through cast iron gates and make your way up the sweeping gravel driveway.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Along with a drawing room, dining room, music room and a garden room there are two lakes in the 5.5 acre grounds.

The agent for Moor Hall is David Burr.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

The six-bedroom farmhouse at Potash Farm in Thorpe Morieux is on the market for around £1.5million at the moment.

Agent Richard Green says it has private grounds of around 8.5 acres which include a separate two-bedroom cottage.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interiorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interior

In the main property two of the bedrooms have en suites and the home as a whole is described as “quintessentially Suffolk”.

Besides the farmhouse and cottage there are a range of barns with business uses and a stable yard.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interiorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interior

In Barnardiston near Haverhill is another farmhouse, simply named Hill Farm.

It currently has a guide price of £1.75m but could be sold as five separate lots.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Beside the seven-bedroom farmhouse, which has 16.47 acres of land, there are four separate lots of land between 30.16 acres and 222.16 acres.

The farmhouse itself boasts a drawing room, library, glazed entrance porch and a reception hall.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Another seven-bedroom property is Soham House in Newmarket.

It is described as an imposing Victorian residence and has various outbuildings as well as a cellar.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Besides the accommodation and the usual kitchen, dining and drawing rooms, it also has a billards room with exposed floorboards and large glazed windows.

Near Bury St Edmunds Fine and Country are selling the eight-bedroom Casa De Cedro.

It also boast five bathrooms and nearly two acres of land, along with a double garage and a patio which includes a pizza oven.

Backing onto woodland and only built in 2009, it has modern amenities such as underfloor heating and a ceiling-based sound system.

Casa De Cedro has a guide price of £1,600,000.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Police stepping up patrols in Hawthorn Drive after attempted abduction of eight-year-old boy

Yesterday, 19:54 Matt Stott
Stock image of the Hawthorn Drive shopping area in Ipswich.

Police are stepping up patrols in the Chantry area of Ipswich after a man apparently tried to abduct an eight-year-old boy.

Updated: Week of delays in Norwich Road due to emergency work for collapsed sewer

Yesterday, 18:20 Matt Stott
Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

Rush hour commuters face a week of delays in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich after a sewer collapsed.

Gallery: Do you remember seeing Tom Jones sing at The Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1992?

Yesterday, 18:10
Fans of Tom Jones show off their memorabilia as he performs at The Regent Theatre in Ipswich in November 1992

In the last few weeks he has made his return to The Voice UK but back in 1992 Welsh superstar Tom Jones was gracing the stage in Ipswich.

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Yesterday, 18:04 Ellis Barker
Pigeon Point, Tobago

It was a country like no other. Here’s what I loved about the beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago and why you should grab the chance to visit.

Council tax bills in Suffolk going up further to help fund social care

Yesterday, 18:00 Paul Geater
Members of Suffolk County Council will meet in Endeavour House next month to approve the budget.

Council tax bills across Suffolk are set to rise by just under 3% in April to help pay for social care across the county.

Closure fears for ‘crucial’ Ipswich day centre as Age UK Suffolk services come under review

Yesterday, 17:55 Emily Townsend
Foxhall Day Centre in Ipswich

The closure of a “crucial” day care service would be a “real loss” to an Ipswich community, a councillor has said.

Brexit vote brings mini-state Sealand population explosion problem

Yesterday, 17:55 Richard Cornwell
Sealand

A tiny independent mini-state off the Suffolk coast is bracing itself for an influx of migrants – due to the votes for Brexit and Donald Trump.

Where can you find some of the most expensive homes to buy in Suffolk in January?

Yesterday, 17:38
Exterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

For some, a New Year means a new home – and there are plenty of homes on the market in Suffolk at the moment to satisfy most budgets.

BT takes new action to beat unwanted calls

Yesterday, 17:20
BT has launched a new service to combat nuisance calls.

BT has launched a new crackdown on nuisance calls and launched a new free service – the first of its kind in the UK – to help its home phone customers in East Anglia stop the millions of unwanted calls received every year.

Police and helicopter search for stolen Land Rover found in Henley, Suffolk

Yesterday, 17:20 Matt Stott
Stock photo of a field in the Henley area of Suffolk. Pic: Steve Plume.

A stolen Land Rover was driven at its owners at their property and rammed a police car during a pursuit in the Suffolk countryside in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Most read

Updated: Police stepping up patrols in Hawthorn Drive after attempted abduction of eight-year-old boy

Stock image of the Hawthorn Drive shopping area in Ipswich.

Updated: Week of delays in Norwich Road due to emergency work for collapsed sewer

Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

Nurse struck off after claiming to have earned practitioner degree from University of Suffolk

The University of Suffolk, Waterfron Campus in Ipswich.

Ipswich driver responsible for death of Mike Ashton in road crash is spared jail

Bradley Soden leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court

Updated: Teacher praises ‘hero’ groundsman after flood forces Ipswich’s Britannia Primary School to close

Headteacher Tracy McKenzie is at the school helping with the clean-up operation.

Brexit vote brings mini-state Sealand population explosion problem

Sealand
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24