Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk headteacher warns

19:30 05 February 2017

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.

Headteachers are being “sacked like football managers”, a Suffolk headteacher has said amid a renewed row over teacher recruitment.

Geoff Barton, headteacher at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, said school leaders continue to face “significant pressure” and called for action to end the “relentless scrutiny”.

His comments came after another row erupted over teacher recruitment. Ten positions for headteachers at primary and secondary schools in Suffolk were advertised last month.

Suffolk County Council (SCC) claim this was “normal” for January and said they have “very strong and positive” relationships with headteachers.

Graham White, who represents Suffolk on the NUT (National Union of Teachers) national executive committee, said headteachers are “overworked” and are leaving due to mounting pressures over results and league table positions.

But he added: “A number of heads feel the pressure from SCC is unreasonable and is focussed too heavily on criticism rather than practical support. A number of schools are choosing to become academies because they have less pressure from SCC.”

Mr Barton said: “There’s no doubt that headteacher feel under significant pressure. In my experience, the problem doesn’t emanate from Suffolk County Council. Rather, it’s a combination of a high-stakes accountability system that can see heads sacked like football managers after disappointing Ofsted inspections or results.

“That happens across England, and needs parents, governors, Ofsted and the government to recognise that putting heads under intense pressure and relentless scrutiny is no way to improve education for young people in our schools.”

Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy, said: “I think it is disingenuous to claim without any evidence that the shortage of headteachers is because of pressure from the local authority. The biggest concern is the mass exodus of older, more experienced teachers and heads, and not replacing them. That’s the crisis. It’s a really punishing job.”

Gordon Jones, education cabinet member at SCC, said: “We have very strong and positive relationships with headteachers associations. We are making successful appointments and have had good interest.

“Through the School to School support partnership and the Raising the Bar bursaries, Suffolk County Council have funded approximately 350 middle and senior school leaders over the last two years to aspire towards headship.

“The council also runs a popular Ready for Headship programme which offers bespoke training to aspirant head teachers.”

Headteachers are 'sacked like football managers', Suffolk headteacher warns

19:30 Matt Stott

19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.

