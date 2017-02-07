Rain

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was "shocking and disgusting"

07 February, 2017 - 13:48
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Archant

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into mental health services including in Norfolk and Suffolk were “shocking and disgusting”.

8 Comments

Luciana Berger, a former shadow mental health minister, said she was “ashamed to live in a country” where there had been more than a thousand more unexpected deaths under the care of NHS mental health trusts.

Panorama highlighted how a sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

It highlighted how the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards – even though demand continued to rise.

At the same time – as highlighted previously by this newspaper – the number of unexpected deaths has risen sharply.

An unexpected death is classed as one where the cause could not be anticipated. It can be suicide, natural causes, a physical illness or an accident and includes anyone who has been treated by the trust in the six months before their death.

Ms Berger was one of a number of MPs to raise the findings of the programme in the House of Commons today. She said: “Further to the very important question from my honourable friend from Bermondsey and Old Southwark [about the Panorama documentary], members across this house might have seen that documentary last night and frankly it was shocking and disgusting and I am ashamed to live in a country where there has been a thousand more unexpected deaths. It is not a reflection of a country that cares equally about mental health as it does about physical health and in spite of what the secretary of state just told us, the money he talks about is not getting to where it is intended.

“What is he actually going to do to ensure that no person in our country, not one single person, should lose their life because they have a mental health condition, and they are not being treated properly,”she added.

Mr Hunt agreed that “a huge amount needed to be done” to improve mental health provision, but said they were committing money, claiming Britain was becoming a “global” leader in mental health provision.

  • Have to echo that the NHS is in a bit of a crisis. I do not think it is fair to lay the blame solely at the hands of the Cons though. Whatever party was in power now would be finding it equally as difficult to manage the rising demands on the NHS and social care- and the whole system needs to be taken out of party politics. It is abundantly clear that the NHS needs more money, but we do need to know it is being spent in the right way. An IFS report claims that raising income tax by 1p across the board would raise £5.5bn a year- which I am sure would plug the NHS shortfall in 1 clean hit. I would be very happy to pay for this and I know many others would too- but would enough people argue for this to really tempt any politicians into raising tax?

    IpswichBristol

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • When will the people of England realise every time we have a tory government we have a crisis in the NHS & every other public service? Wne will people wake up to the fact that Mr Hunt is the cause not the solution to the problems in the NHS. If Mrs May was honest he would b an Ex Health Secretary

    Rob44

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • The health service is in crisis, working to capacity plus and Hunt has nothing to say. Joined up thinking needed over health and social care to get bed blockers out of hospitals. Restore the grant for student nurses (applications down 25% this year now that there's no grant) - nursing shortage coming soon. The system is completely stressed. Put more money in now.

    pablo

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • I don't think that national shaming of NSFT is of any good to anyone. By doing that the trust are being blamed for government failings. They are all committed professionals often working with not one but both hands tied behind their backs. Many also feel reluctant to speak out as whistle blowers in the past have been scapegoated. I fear it will take a complete collapse of the NHS before this government backs their words with action. By then it may be too late to save it.

    POGAl

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • Give him a chance, he's only just back from meeting Private Health Care Companies in the USA!

    philos

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • Not to worry, Jeremy is in the USA, talking to private health care providers tiny.cc slash jj71iy Illness and disabilities are guarranteed revenue streams and the Tory party intend to make sure those revenue streams are turned into profits. I see Branson is busy buying up private health care companies, can't think why, can you?

    Catseye

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • At least with all the much needed national shaming of NSFT, one hopes that this will drive an improvement in services. We can only hope!

    Edith

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • He will deny all knowledge of the crisis, blame somebody else and say that the NHS is getting more money than ever and is safe in Tory hands. Yes folks, you voted for him.

    Davidbrian552

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

