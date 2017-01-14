Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

15:07 14 January 2017

Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Archant

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Comment

Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk) have lent Ipswich Hospital around 20 original paintings, produced by members of its art group, to enliven the previously bare walls of six clinic rooms used by cardiac outpatients.

Claire Pond, cardiology nurse specialist, said: “We are really grateful to Heartbeat for lending us this fantastic artwork, which has made a big difference to the clinic by adding bright and interesting focal points on walls which were previously bare.

“We are always looking for ways to further improve the experience which patients and relatives have when coming to Ipswich Hospital, and this project has helped to do just that while also giving members of Heartbeat the chance to showcase their work. The artwork has only been on display for around a week but we’ve already had some really good feedback from people coming to the clinic.”

The artwork will be rotated every six months to add extra interest.

Hearbeat’s Diane Marriott, who organised the display with her husband Peter, said: “Heartbeat is a cardiac support group with around 1,500 members and runs many activities, including the art group who were all too happy to get involved when I approached them about this project.

“It’s really lovely for the group, who are excited that they will be given the chance to display their work to others while helping brighten up the waiting area and consultation rooms. We hope the project will also help raise the profile of Heartbeat, which offers a range of support and special exercise sessions for people who have heart problems.”

Visit here for information.

Keywords: Ipswich Hospital

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

20:43 Adam Howlett
Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

17:48 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

A family was forced to flee their vehicle after it burst into flames in Ipswich today.

Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

16:29 Lauren Everitt
The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge could be leaving his role at the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer.

Holywells Park in Ipswich hosts annual ‘wassail’ in its ancient orchard

16:09 Emma Brennan
Mayor of Ipswich, Roger Fern, with the children who gathered to sing and dance around the oldest apple tree in the orchard to chase away Winter and to encourage a fruitful Spring and a bountiful apple harvest.

A centuries old tradition has been upheld as part of a day of activities aimed at encouraging people to make the most of their local park during the winter months.

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

13:15 Tom Potter
'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Drivers will be given a visible reminder of their speeds when travelling through a Suffolk village in future thanks to the efforts of local people to fund a speed tracking sign.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

12:07 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

A charity which warned of a “humanitarian crisis” facing the NHS has appealed for volunteers to help at a Suffolk hospital.

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

10:44 Tom Potter
The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

A Suffolk MP has offered words of condolence following the death of a man who was crushed underneath a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness yesterday afternoon.

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

08:53 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Both of the two wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich on Friday night have now been found safe and well with help from members of the public.

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Most read

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Most commented

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Mick McCarthy admits it’ll be difficult for Ipswich Town to keep hold of in-form loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence puts Ipswich ahead with this free-kick. Photo: James Ager
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24