Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk) Archant

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk) have lent Ipswich Hospital around 20 original paintings, produced by members of its art group, to enliven the previously bare walls of six clinic rooms used by cardiac outpatients.

Claire Pond, cardiology nurse specialist, said: “We are really grateful to Heartbeat for lending us this fantastic artwork, which has made a big difference to the clinic by adding bright and interesting focal points on walls which were previously bare.

“We are always looking for ways to further improve the experience which patients and relatives have when coming to Ipswich Hospital, and this project has helped to do just that while also giving members of Heartbeat the chance to showcase their work. The artwork has only been on display for around a week but we’ve already had some really good feedback from people coming to the clinic.”

The artwork will be rotated every six months to add extra interest.

Hearbeat’s Diane Marriott, who organised the display with her husband Peter, said: “Heartbeat is a cardiac support group with around 1,500 members and runs many activities, including the art group who were all too happy to get involved when I approached them about this project.

“It’s really lovely for the group, who are excited that they will be given the chance to display their work to others while helping brighten up the waiting area and consultation rooms. We hope the project will also help raise the profile of Heartbeat, which offers a range of support and special exercise sessions for people who have heart problems.”

