Heavily convicted Ipswich shoplifter stole from Co-ops and pinched bike from Tesco Express

08:09 03 February 2017

Tesco Express in Norwich Road

Tesco Express in Norwich Road

Archant

An Ipswich shoplifter with more than 100 convictions to his name has been given a conditional discharge after targeting three Ipswich Co-ops and pinching a bicycle.

Comment

Dante Hall, of Bulstrode Road, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to theft and taking a bicycle without consent.

The thefts occurred at Co-ops in Handford Road, Austin Street, and Hawthorn Drive between October 16 and 26.

Among the items stolen were meat valued at £13, washing liquid and conditioner totalling £37.64, and coffee and chicken totalling £58.49.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said on September 19 Hall also stole a bike from outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road.

Mrs Harper said Hall, 29, had 102 previous convictions, 67 of which were for theft.

Dino Barricella, representing Hall, said his client had a chronic drug addiction at the time of the offences, but was now drug-free.

Hall was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £159.13 in compensation and costs.

Closure order made on house in Prospect Street, Ipswich, where alleged attempted murder took place

51 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Police tape at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Prospect Street

A court has issued a closure order on an Ipswich house where an alleged attempted murder and reports of drug-dealing took place.

Colchester man charged with attempted car-jacking and burglaries in Capel St Mary and Bentley

14 minutes ago Colin Adwent
The Police Investigation Centre at Martlesham Heath HQ.

A man has been charged with six offences in Bentley and Capel St Mary including burglary, an attempted car jacking, and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

Heavily convicted Ipswich shoplifter stole from Co-ops and pinched bike from Tesco Express

48 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Tesco Express in Norwich Road

An Ipswich shoplifter with more than 100 convictions to his name has been given a conditional discharge after targeting three Ipswich Co-ops and pinching a bicycle.

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals agree to merge services but promise to keep some departments at both sites

07:45 Matt Reason
Colchester Hospital. Credit: Gregg Brown.

Colchester and Ipswich hospitals could be set to merge, as the two NHS trusts explore options for a long term partnership in a bid to improve care for patients at both hospitals.

Masterplan for rejig of Ipswich Hospital services and helipad at former school site

07:27 Jason Noble
The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

A masterplan for the relocation of Ipswich Hospital’s services from the north side of the site to the south is set to be drawn up “imminently”, it has been revealed.

Train disruption between Norwich and London as person killed at Mellis level crossing

06:33 Gemma Mitchell
The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

A person has died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

RSPB demands action on illegal killing of raptors in East Anglia

06:00 John Grant
A red kite - a species that has suffered persecution in East Anglia. Photo: RSPB

Nature conservationists are today demanding an urgent Government crackdown on wildlife crime as a new report revealed illegal persecution of birds of prey is continuing in East Anglia.

Opinion: Ben Gummer: Utopia will never exist no matter what ‘Petit Ben’ may tell us about taxing robots

06:00 ben gummer
French socialist Benoit Hamon's views on Utopia do not find favour with Ipswich MP Ben Gummer . Photo: AP

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer’s weekly column looks at why the French Socialist Party is wide of the mark with its ideas of Utopia

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

Yesterday, 20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Yesterday, 20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

