Heavily convicted Ipswich shoplifter stole from Co-ops and pinched bike from Tesco Express

Tesco Express in Norwich Road Archant

An Ipswich shoplifter with more than 100 convictions to his name has been given a conditional discharge after targeting three Ipswich Co-ops and pinching a bicycle.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dante Hall, of Bulstrode Road, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to theft and taking a bicycle without consent.

The thefts occurred at Co-ops in Handford Road, Austin Street, and Hawthorn Drive between October 16 and 26.

Among the items stolen were meat valued at £13, washing liquid and conditioner totalling £37.64, and coffee and chicken totalling £58.49.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said on September 19 Hall also stole a bike from outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road.

Mrs Harper said Hall, 29, had 102 previous convictions, 67 of which were for theft.

Dino Barricella, representing Hall, said his client had a chronic drug addiction at the time of the offences, but was now drug-free.

Hall was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £159.13 in compensation and costs.