Heavy traffic in London Road, Ipswich after lorry and two cars crash

A lorry involved in a crash with two cars in Ipswich is blocking London Road in Ipswich near the Robin Drive junction – causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Drivers heading out of Ipswich are being delayed but recovery is on its way.

No-one was hurt in the crash but debris was scattered across the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Traffic is expected to clear in the next 30 minutes.