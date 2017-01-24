Overcast

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in fast lane

08:33 24 January 2017

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Rush hour commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 this morning after a crash.

Comment

The accident, which happened on the westbound carriageway, is causing traffic to queue between junction 57 for the Nacton Interchange and junction 56 for the Wherstead Interchange.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Orwell Bridge at 8am to reports two vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta car and a white Citroen Berlingo van had crashed in the fast lane.

There is heavy traffic on the bridge as a result of the crash and cars are currently passing the accident slowly.

Tailbacks are expected to increase until recovery for the vehicles is arranged.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

But it will cause traffic problems for people heading into Ipswich this morning, she added.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the emergency services.

Ipswich armed robber’s mum apologises to Co-op shop staff who believed he had gun

06:45 Colin Adwent
An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

An armed robber’s mother has apologised to workers at an Ipswich Co-op whom he terrified by pretending to have a gun in a sock.

Updated: Freezing fog warning for Suffolk and Essex rush hour commuters – drivers urged to be careful

07:14 Matt Stott
Severe warning of fog in Suffolk and Essex. Pic: Jerry Turner.

Patches of dense “freezing” fog could cause long delays on roads across Suffolk and Essex this morning, sparking a warning from police for drivers to take extra care.

Train spotted heading along the A14 and over the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

06:09 Paul Geater
The electric train on its way to Crewe - by road. Photo: John Day

Flat tyres are troublesome at the best of times and are even more of a problem when it happens to a large electric locomotive and the only place to get it fixed is 200 miles away.

Aldi submits plan to build new store on land next to Kingpin in Martlesham Heath

06:08 Jason Noble
The newly proposed site for the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed its intention to build a new store in Martlesham Heath, and has submitted a formal planning application.

Updated: Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

Yesterday, 21:10 Matt Stott
Stock image of Tesco at the Copdock Interchange, Ipswich.

An Ipswich woman who was reported missing to police today has been found safe by officers in Felixstowe.

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

Yesterday, 19:37 Richard Cornwell
Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.

Community leaders in east Suffolk will be better equipped to fend off unwanted developments – after their proposed sites for new homes were approved by a planning inspector.

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

Yesterday, 19:00 Sam Dawes
The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Today we are testing your knowledge of Ipswich pubs. Some are still open for business and others have called last orders for the final time.

Tribute to Suffolk filmmaker Adrian Vitoria who worked with Robert De Niro and directed Hollyoaks

Yesterday, 18:41 Gemma Mitchell
A shot of Adrian Vitoria taken by his brother, Richard Bastick, a professional photographer.

The sister of a renowned Suffolk filmmaker who fought brain cancer with “determination and incredible strength” is calling for more research into the disease following his death.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Yesterday, 18:10 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

The director of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video has praised the Suffolk community for helping during the filming.

