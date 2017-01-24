Sunny

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

08:33 24 January 2017

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Rush hour commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 this morning after a crash.

The accident, which happened on the westbound carriageway, is causing traffic to queue between junction 57 for the Nacton Interchange and junction 56 for the Wherstead Interchange.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Orwell Bridge at 8am to reports two vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta car and a white Citroen Berlingo van had crashed in the outside lane.

There is heavy traffic on the bridge as a result of the crash and cars are currently passing the accident slowly.

Tailbacks are expected to increase until recovery for the vehicles is arranged.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

But it will cause traffic problems for people heading into Ipswich this morning, she added.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the emergency services.

  • David white, perhaps you would like to tell us how the new proposed part time upper Orwell crossing is helpful when it has to open to let ships through ? Will you wait patiently in a queue whilst it operates ? Just asking .

    Macke

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • I don't think the term 'Fast lane' is considered appropriate these days. Besides, with the revenue generating average speed cameras in place, the average road user will sit in the outside lane at 10mph less than the legal limit, petrified of getting a ticket if their speedo is 'happy' it can hardly be described as anything other than the frustration lane.

    Julian Head

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • As the police always say "there is no fast lane". Please use more appropriate language when reporting road incidents - you really need to set an example!

    Mr Harris

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • I head to work just as the evening rush hour is starting. Often that side of the road is slow moving n near stopped due to people break hard either to let people out of the garage or because of the second speak camera. The cameras need to be closer together (they are just over a mile apart) and the speed restriction needs to be 50 from Seven Hills to Claydon, which would be much CHEAPER and destroy fewer villages and less picturesque countryside and a northern bypass.

    Jennie Smy

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Just like to poise the question guys, if you are stuck in a queue of traffic on the Orwell bridge, how is a Northern bypass going to help you?

    David White

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • This is getting worse since the cameras were switched on ! We desperately need that alternative route , we must press on with the need for a proper bypass .

    Macke

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Don't you just love that "underused road "...that lovely Orwell bridge area ...Northern bypass now !

    deeber

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

