Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Rush hour commuters are experiencing long delays on the A14 this morning after a crash.

The accident, which happened on the westbound carriageway, is causing traffic to queue between junction 57 for the Nacton Interchange and junction 56 for the Wherstead Interchange.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Orwell Bridge at 8am to reports two vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta car and a white Citroen Berlingo van had crashed in the outside lane.

There is heavy traffic on the bridge as a result of the crash and cars are currently passing the accident slowly.

Tailbacks are expected to increase until recovery for the vehicles is arranged.

No-one is thought to have been injured in the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

But it will cause traffic problems for people heading into Ipswich this morning, she added.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the emergency services.