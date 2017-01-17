Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

HGV blocks lane on A14 near Seven Hills

06:27 17 January 2017

Traffic on the A14. Stock image

Motorists could be set for delays on the A14 this morning after a heavy goods vehicle broke down blocking one of the lanes near Seven Hills.

Police were called to the scene at around 5.40am on the eastbound carriageway between Nacton and the Seven Hills roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called by a member of the public to reports of a broken down HGV in lane one of the eastbound A14.

“Officers are at the scene now and recovery is on its way.”

Ipswich to receive share of £60m school social mobility fund, Justine Greening to announce

00:01 Matt Stott
Stock image. Pic: David Davies/PA.

Ipswich will receive a share of a £60m school improvement scheme after being identified as a social mobility ‘coldspot’, the government is set to announce today.

Updated: Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Yesterday, 22:54 Emily Townsend
Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Paramedics, police and three fire engines are currently at the scene of a crash in Trimley St Mary.

Warning after 40% rise in Suffolk burglaries, with half of them in south Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:00 Colin Adwent
Burglary spike in December

A senior detective has warned residents to be vigilant after burglaries in Suffolk increased by 40% in December.

Gallery: Days Gone By - The Ipswich pubs we’ve known, loved and lost

Yesterday, 18:54
The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Dozens of public houses have closed in Ipswich in recent years. The pace of losses has now slowed and many community pubs are run by volunteers.  This week David Kindred looks back at the two in particular - The Old Bell, which stood at the junction of Stoke Street, Vernon Street and Bell Lane, and Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.

Villagers at scene of long-running armed police stand-off in Crowfield say ‘it’s been nice and quiet’

Yesterday, 19:31 Andrew Hirst
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

With the sun setting on the sleepy village of Crowfield this afternoon, you would hardly have known it was 18 hours in to an armed police stand-off.

Plan for walkway from Ipswich’s Wherstead Road to Bourne Park after petition

Yesterday, 19:14 Gemma Mitchell
Drivers park on the grass verge at the Wherstead Road entrance to Bourne Park.

A new walkway could be built from a busy road to an Ipswich park after campaigners called form greater safety measures.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

Yesterday, 19:09 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Gallery: Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble! Did you see PJ & Duncan at The Regent in 1996?

Yesterday, 18:30
Let us know if you saw PJ & Duncan on tour in the 90s

Back before they were presenting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and The Brit Awards, Ant and Dec took the UK by storm with their pop duo act, PJ & Duncan.

Singer KT Tunstall to headline Jimmy’s Farm festival coming to Suffolk in July

Yesterday, 17:44 Emily Townsend
KT Tunstall on the main stage at Latitude

Music lovers heading to Jimmy’s Festival at his farm in Wherstead this summer are in for a treat – festival favourite KT Tunstall has been booked as a headliner.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

Yesterday, 17:43 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

