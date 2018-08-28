Could today’s heat make it the warmest October in the region for 40 years?

We have had a dry night with lows hitting just 6C across Suffolk but today could see record-breaking temperatures.

The summer weather is likely to be returning to part of East Anglia as temperatures soar into the mid-twenties.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest have indicated that today could be the warmest day of the week with highs of 24C expected across the region.

That would make it the warmest October in East Anglia for 40 years.

Anyone looking forward to the weekend will be happy as Saturday is set to be almost as hot as today.

The weekend could start with temperatures of 23C.

The reason for the warmer weather is that there is an area of high pressure to the east and one of low pressure to the west, with the region drawing a lot of warmth from the tropics of the Atlantic, dragging in warm air from southern climes.

There will be a cold front on Thursday, briefly lowering temperatures, but warm temperatures will return at the weekend, it is expected.