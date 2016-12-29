Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

High-growth firms from eastern region invited to enter THE ONE competition for 2017

06:00 29 December 2016

Nichola Cain of Voice Communications.

Nichola Cain of Voice Communications.

Entrepreneurial firms from across the region are being invited to compete for a prize package offering more than £25,000-worth of business support.

Comment

Businesses based in Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire which have been trading for up to five years are eligible to enter the 2017 edition of THE ONE, an annual competition which offers a range of professional expertise to support the growth ambitions of the winning company.

The contest was founded by Nichola Cain, managing director of PR agency Voice Communications, based at Layer Marney, near Colchester, and previous winners of the title have included The Lampshade Company from Colchester, Raw Nibbles from Glemsford, near Sudbury, and The Foraging Fox from Bishop’s Stortford.

This year’s winner’s prize package includes PR consultancy and implementation from Voice Communications to the value of £5,000, design consultancy from Phelan Barker to the value of £5,000, online marketing from Climbing Trees to the value of £2,500, accountancy advice and annual returns from LB Group to the value of £3,000, MyRuby telephone reception for a year to the value of £1,500, a leadership and management coaching package from Julie Clements to the value of £3,500, a business consultancy package from Graham Broughton Consulting to the value of £2,500, and a website build package from Paspective to the value of £2,500,

Ms Cain said: “We are extremely excited to begin our search for THE ONE 2017 and offer one young business the opportunity to kick start their New Year. Our region has a wealth of entrepreneurial talent and we’re looking forward to seeing the high quality entrants for this year.”

Angela Berry, founder of 2015 winner The Lampshade Company, said: “Winning THE ONE competition was absolutely amazing. It’s a great feeling when you are recognised for something that you are extremely passionate about.

“Winning enabled me to reach my goals and ambitions much faster than I could have ever done before, with an amazing team of support behind me the whole way. I recommend the competition to any business or entrepreneur that want to make their debut into the world of business.”

Entrants are required to provide a description of their product or service, details of their achievements to date and their future ambitions, including how they would use the prize package.

The judging panel will select a shortlist of finalists who will be invited to give a 45-minute presentation on Monday, February 20, at Layer Marney Tower, with the winner to be announced the following day.

Entries should be submitted via the award website – www.onecompetition.co.uk – by the deadline of Tuesday, January 31.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Victim of fatal Great Bradley crash thought to have been jogging when car hit

9 minutes ago Colin Adwent
The village sign in Great Bradley.

Police desperately tried to save the life of a woman who is believed to have been out jogging when she was in a collision with a car.

Have you seen missing teenager Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree?

Yesterday, 23:41 Lauren Hockney
Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree has been reported missing to police

Police have tonight appealed for help to find a missing teenage girl from Essex.

Front door of home in Ipswich’s Montgomery Road covered in liquid and set on fire

Yesterday, 21:12 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of Suffolk fire engines.

A vandal has tonight set fire to the front door of a home while an occupant was inside.

Antiques Roadshow is coming to Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall on August 31, 2017

Yesterday, 19:30 Gemma Mitchell
Antiques Roadshow being filmed at Layer Marney Tower in Colchester in 2011. Picture by Andrew Partridge.

Do you have a hidden treasure in your home that might be worth a fortune? Well you’re in luck.

Pedestrian killed on A14 named as James Holt from Trimley St Mary

Yesterday, 18:23
Police divert drivers following a fatal crash on the A14 on Boxing Day. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian who was killed on the A14 on Boxing Day has been named by police.

Ten of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016 in Suffolk

Yesterday, 17:42
Celebrate New Year's Eve in style in Suffolk this weekend

Looking for somewhere to see in 2017? Here we list some of the best New Year’s Eve parties taking place in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds from fine dining experiences to lively club nights with guest DJs.

Framlingham and Orford castles open for festive visitors to ‘walk off some of the Christmas indulgences’

Yesterday, 16:40 Andrew Hirst
Framlingham Castle

Suffolk castles have been opening their doors during the festive season offering visitors the chance to “embark on a journey of discovery” – and walk off some of the extra Christmas calories.

Woolverstone care home’s food is easier to swallow thanks to chef Andy Gray

Yesterday, 15:27 Richard Cornwell
Andy Gray, 32, chef at Spring Lodge in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, says the moulds have made a huge difference to residents’ enjoyment of food.

A Suffolk care home chef is using a new technique – to make his food more palatable and appetising for residents who have problems swallowing.

Man and child hurt during crash on A1071 in Hintlesham

Yesterday, 15:02 Emily Townsend
Road traffic accident on A1071

A man and a child were taken to hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Hintlesham today.

Greater Anglia tries to tempt travellers to visit Chelmsford, Freeport, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 14:58 Paul Geater
Chelmsford is one of the destinations Greater Anglia is promoting.

Engineering work on the main line to London over the next few months seems set to hit much of Greater Anglia’s leisure trade – especially the casual trips to the capital for shopping, sightseeing, and a day out.

Most read

Front door of home in Ipswich’s Montgomery Road covered in liquid and set on fire

File picture of Suffolk fire engines.

Pedestrian killed on A14 named as James Holt from Trimley St Mary

Police divert drivers following a fatal crash on the A14 on Boxing Day. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Woman grabbed around the neck by man who tried to steal her car in Trimley St Mary

Police officer and PCSO on patrol

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ten of the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2016 in Suffolk

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style in Suffolk this weekend

Emergency services race to A12 southbound after person spotted on edge of road near Capel St Mary

Police were called to the A12 southbound at Capel St Mary

Most commented

Ipswich Town should expect maximum points from Bristol City and QPR games, says Kevin Beattie

Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24