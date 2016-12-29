High-growth firms from eastern region invited to enter THE ONE competition for 2017

Nichola Cain of Voice Communications.

Entrepreneurial firms from across the region are being invited to compete for a prize package offering more than £25,000-worth of business support.

Businesses based in Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire which have been trading for up to five years are eligible to enter the 2017 edition of THE ONE, an annual competition which offers a range of professional expertise to support the growth ambitions of the winning company.

The contest was founded by Nichola Cain, managing director of PR agency Voice Communications, based at Layer Marney, near Colchester, and previous winners of the title have included The Lampshade Company from Colchester, Raw Nibbles from Glemsford, near Sudbury, and The Foraging Fox from Bishop’s Stortford.

This year’s winner’s prize package includes PR consultancy and implementation from Voice Communications to the value of £5,000, design consultancy from Phelan Barker to the value of £5,000, online marketing from Climbing Trees to the value of £2,500, accountancy advice and annual returns from LB Group to the value of £3,000, MyRuby telephone reception for a year to the value of £1,500, a leadership and management coaching package from Julie Clements to the value of £3,500, a business consultancy package from Graham Broughton Consulting to the value of £2,500, and a website build package from Paspective to the value of £2,500,

Ms Cain said: “We are extremely excited to begin our search for THE ONE 2017 and offer one young business the opportunity to kick start their New Year. Our region has a wealth of entrepreneurial talent and we’re looking forward to seeing the high quality entrants for this year.”

Angela Berry, founder of 2015 winner The Lampshade Company, said: “Winning THE ONE competition was absolutely amazing. It’s a great feeling when you are recognised for something that you are extremely passionate about.

“Winning enabled me to reach my goals and ambitions much faster than I could have ever done before, with an amazing team of support behind me the whole way. I recommend the competition to any business or entrepreneur that want to make their debut into the world of business.”

Entrants are required to provide a description of their product or service, details of their achievements to date and their future ambitions, including how they would use the prize package.

The judging panel will select a shortlist of finalists who will be invited to give a 45-minute presentation on Monday, February 20, at Layer Marney Tower, with the winner to be announced the following day.

Entries should be submitted via the award website – www.onecompetition.co.uk – by the deadline of Tuesday, January 31.