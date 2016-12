High winds on A14 Orwell Bridge – drivers heading home for Christmas urged to take care

Orwell Bridge.

Police are monitoring high winds on the Orwell Bridge tonight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drivers heading home for the festive period are asked to approach the bridge with care – and a spokeswoman for the force said officers are monitoring the wind speed and could take the decision to close it later on.

Traffic is slow leading up to the bridge in both directions.