Watch: Weather update, Wednesday to be hottest day of the week

Warm temperatures are expected for the rest of the week Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

It may be a pretty chilly start to Monday with clear skies and temperatures around the 6-7C mark but things are looking up later.

The weather is going to be pretty quiet with dry weather across the county for the rest of the day.

Rays of sunshine will be coming through fairly regularly but some patches of cloud can still be seen in north Suffolk.

The cloud won’t be bringing the temperature down thankfully, as it will get as high as 19C.

With the average temperature being just 15C for this time of year, we are doing pretty well.

Heading into the night there will be some shallow mist and fog creeping in causing things to drop to the 5-6C mark, meaning that it will be cold but free of frost.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with unbroken sunshine breaking across much of the county and highs of 19-20C inland.

If you’re on the coast things may be a little colder as a the winds turn south-easterly.

The middle of the week will bring the best weather.

Wednesday will see unprecedented highs of 23C inland.

Those south-easterly winds will still be blowing towards the coast, driving temperatures down to 16/17C.

Keep checking back with us for all your weather updates.