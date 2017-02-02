Rain

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

10:30 02 February 2017

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the east of England tomorrow with some coastal areas expected to see gusts of up to 60mph.

7 Comments
Traffic chaos on Colchester Road in Ipswich due to the closure of the Orwell Bridge in November

Highways England are keeping a close eye on the weather to see if the A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich will need to close.

In November, gusts of 50 mph shut the bridge during the morning rush hour causing traffic chaos in the town.

Thousands of motorists were forced to find alterative routes through Ipswich, in some cases tripling the time it took them to get to work.

However, Highways England has said a bridge closure is unlikely.

Thousands of motorists were affected by the rush hours closure of the Orwell Bridge in November

A spokesman said: “Any decision will be based on actual data rather than forecasts and will depend on the wind conditions.

“It would also depend on the wind direction, with a crosswind there’s a greater chance of affecting the bridge rather than a through wind.

“We will continue to monitor the conditions and will act accordingly.”

Whilst the bridge is open, Highways England will monitor wind speeds closely, and if there is an increase in the high winds that could make crossing the Orwell Bridge unsafe, it may be closed.

The Met Office yellow warning states: “The most likely scenario is for gusts widely in the 50 to 60mph bracket, which could affect travel and produce some minor damage.”

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the wind is set to pick up in the late afternoon.

“It is wind that will be the main issue,” he said. “The morning will be dry with sunny spells with eventual patchy rain. Then the winds will be picking up late afternoon and into the evening.

“We should see gusts of 40-45mph with the odd 50mph gust. Exposed coastal areas could see winds of 50-55mph.

“The height of the Orwell Bridge means the winds tend to be stronger.

“When we talk about wind speeds we are talking about those measured at the 10 metre level but the Orwell Bridge stands much higher so the winds will be stronger there.

“Wind direction will also be a factor. Winds coming across the bridge will affect it more than winds coming the same direction.”

7 comments

  • A Northern Bypass is the solution. Be aware that a Northern Relief Route to Henley Road and a Upper Orwell Crossing will not sort out the traffic problems from a closed Orwell Bridge. The forecast I saw said high winds around about 6pm... on a Friday most people will be home before then so shouldn't affect as much people if it needed to close.

    NorthernBypass

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • get the electronic signs that cost a fortune to close it for high sided vehicles, post the messages well in advance from all directions and let cars carry on at a reduced speed of 40mph, enforce with traffic patrols, this would result in less gridlock in ipswich

    john

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Might as well just close the Orwell "Brodge" now, save them the bother tomorrow. No one likes bad news on a Friday.

    OldBoy

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Probably a wise choice anyday McLean wind or no wind ! .... Northern bypass now ! ..how embarrassing to think that the whole Ipswich area is affected by a yellow wind warning....Northern bypass now ..that's twice I've said it ! Get the message SCC and highways England !

    deeber

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Northern Bypass NOW

    Ted Maul

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Won't be going anywhere near Ipswich tomorrow!!

    McLean

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • If there was an alternative route not going through Ipswich this would not be a problem. It's not just accidents on the bridge that are a problem but closure for any reason. How is the speed limit going? Has there been any reduction in accidents at all? Ipswich northern bypass is needed now. Tell Ben.

    amsterdam81

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

