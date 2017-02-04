Hip hop dancers show off their moves at Trader Jack’s in Ipswich. Were you there in 1999?

This breakdancers shows off his moves at hip hop night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999 Archant

Today we are taking a nostalgic look at hip hop and the dancers who were showing off their talents at a theme night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group shot of the crowd as they look on at the crew of dancers who battle each other in the middle of the dancefloor A group shot of the crowd as they look on at the crew of dancers who battle each other in the middle of the dancefloor

From The Bronx in New York to Trader Jack’s Bar in Ipswich, hip hop developed a world wide audience in the 90s.

Two years before CD mixers were brought into clubs, the DJ was still using vinyl to keep the energy high Two years before CD mixers were brought into clubs, the DJ was still using vinyl to keep the energy high

And as the decade came to a close, the dance trend was celebrated in town.

Were you at this hip hop night at Traders b+Bar in Ipswich in August 1999? Were you at this hip hop night at Traders b+Bar in Ipswich in August 1999?

At Traders, which was next to Zest in the original Hollywood’s club, a selection of DJ’s and breakdancers performed in front of an adoring crowd - and from these photos it looks like some of them were very talented.

Are you on the dancefloor in this photo? Are you on the dancefloor in this photo?

Let us know if you recognise anyone in this photo Let us know if you recognise anyone in this photo

This girl got the crowd's attention. Do you know who she is? This girl got the crowd's attention. Do you know who she is?

Get in touch if you were part of the crowd or recognise anyone below. Contact our picture desk.

• Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and readers have also been sharing their memories of days gone by in the historic town.

Log on today and join the conversation.