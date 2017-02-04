Hip hop dancers show off their moves at Trader Jack’s in Ipswich. Were you there in 1999?
18:00 04 February 2017
Archant
Today we are taking a nostalgic look at hip hop and the dancers who were showing off their talents at a theme night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999.
From The Bronx in New York to Trader Jack’s Bar in Ipswich, hip hop developed a world wide audience in the 90s.
And as the decade came to a close, the dance trend was celebrated in town.
At Traders, which was next to Zest in the original Hollywood’s club, a selection of DJ’s and breakdancers performed in front of an adoring crowd - and from these photos it looks like some of them were very talented.
Get in touch if you were part of the crowd or recognise anyone below. Contact our picture desk.
• Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and readers have also been sharing their memories of days gone by in the historic town.
Log on today and join the conversation.