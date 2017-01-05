Hitmen tried to cover Bury St Edmunds shooting victim’s mouth as he called for help

Police at the scene of a shooting at Forum Court in Bury. Archant

A Suffolk man who was shot in the chest with a sawn off shotgun after three hitmen burst into his flat collapsed in the street after running outside to get help, a court has heard.

In a video interview recorded by police five days after the shooting while 38-year-old Jonathan Catchpole was still recovering in hospital he described answering a knock at the door of his flat in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, and three men “pushing their way” into his hallway.

As Mr Catchpole shouted for help the men tried to put their hands over his mouth and one of them hit him over the head.

Mr Catchpole felt warm blood running down the side of his face and saw one of the men was holding a sawn off shotgun.

He described trying to grab hold of the shotgun and ending up in his bedroom with the man holding the gun.

Mr Catchpole, who was only wearing a pair of shorts, was then hit over the head with a camera he had in his flat before hearing a noise which sounded like a safety catch or a trigger being pulled.

He also allegedly heard one of the men say: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Mr Catchpole then heard a bang and looked down and saw a hole in his chest with blood spurting out.

After the men left his flat Mr Catchpole knocked on neighbours’ doors for help and when no-one answered he went outside and collapsed in the street.

The court heard that after receiving help from passers-by Mr Catchpole was rushed to hospital where he had 40 shotgun pellets and cartridge wadding removed from his chest and “miraculously” survived.

Before the court is his former partner Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge who has denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole between August 2014 and August 2015 with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

It has been alleged that Rebecca Deferia and her father hatched a plan to have Mr Catchpole murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously.

The court has heard that shortly before Mr Catchpole was blasted in the chest on August 4 2015 in the botched assassination attempt one of the hired killers allegedly told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the jury that Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole charge but were convicted after a trial last year.

Mr Jackson has alleged that Rebecca Deferia was “at the heart” of the plot to have Mr Catchpole murdered and said it was “inconceivable” that the other people involved in the conspiracy would have done what they did without her express wishes.

The court heard that the relationship between Rebecca Deferia and Mr Catchpole, began in 2008 and ended in June 2013 after she moved back home with her parents and had the locks changed on the home she had shared with him in Daisy Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Jackson said that following the end of his relationship with Rebecca Deferia, who was Colin Deferia’s only child and “appeared to want for nothing”, Mr Catchpole had allegedly been subjected to “escalating acts of hostility” .

These allegedly included threats to his life, having the tyres on his car slashed and the brakes cut and his clothes, which had been slashed with a knife or scissors dumped in bin liners at his workplace.

After her arrest Rebecca Deferia had given police a prepared statement denying her involvement in the conspiracy to murder Mr Catchpole and had given “no comment” answers to questions.

The trial continues.