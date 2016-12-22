Partly Cloudy

Holbrook family’s bid to buy a bus and turn it into a night shelter for the homeless in Ipswich

10:16 22 December 2016

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

A family moved by the escalating homelessness problem in Ipswich are raising money to buy a bus and turn it into a shelter for rough sleepers.

Gareth and Sarah Jane Brenland, from Holbrook, have a target of £5,000, and they are appealing for donations to help them bring the ambitious plan to life.

Anyone who gives £50 or more will get their name painted on the back of the bus as a thank you.

Mr Brenland, 40, said: “The idea is not just getting them off the streets at night, it’s also getting them to their appointments and giving them lifts if they need it.

“It’s really hard to cope with their day to day stuff. As soon as they forget one meeting people think they don’t want help.

“We want to give that little bit of extra support outside of business hours which they can’t always  get, which is when they need it the most.”

The couple already run a project called Keeping Ipswich Homeless Warmer, which sees them drive to hot spots and give out clothes and refreshments to people living on the streets.

But they were inspired to do more after hearing about a similar scheme in the Isle of Wight. A double-decker bus has been turned into a shelter for up to 16 people, with beds and washing and cooking facilities on board.

Once a bus is purchased, the conversion work will mostly be done by tradesman Mr Brenland, who has a company called GN Electrical & Property Services.

Mr Brenland said the bus would be called Tiffers, after his 15-year-old daughter, Tiffany.

The husband and wife team have never taken on venture like this before but Mr Brenland said they were “determined” to make it work.

To donate, click here.

  • Nice of the family to think of others but I know a lot of the Ipswich Homeless due to AANA meetings and 90% choose this way of life, They put drinkdrug's over getting clean and sorting it out, Plenty of rehab's ready to take them in with no self funding,

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ITFC78

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I feel the idea has good sentiment; but I am just wondering where they are planning for the bus be parked overnight etc?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KSIK

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

