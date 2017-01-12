Hollesley Bay’s watchdog chairman vows to continue campaign for reform after termination from justice minister

Faith Spear, has been terminated as chairman of Hollesley Bay open prison's independent monitoring board. Pic by KJ Spear Archant

A former Suffolk prison watchdog chairman who disclosed classified information to raise calls for reform has been fired – but says she will continue take “robust action” in the public interest.

Faith Spear was officially terminated from her role as chairman of Hollesley Bay’s independent monitoring board (IMB) in a letter from justice minister Sam Gyimah sent earlier this month.

She had been suspended from her duties in June after speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times and writing an article in The Prisons Handbook, under the pseudonym of Daisy Mallet, calling for a more modern approach in the monitoring of jails.

Recently, the issue of prison reform has escalated following a series of prison riots including at HMP Birmingham, described as the worst since Strangeways 25 years ago.

The rioting came just weeks after Mrs Spear’s case was heard in Petty France, London.

Mr Gymiah, who was provided with papers from the hearing, said there was “clear evidence” Mrs Spear had “repeatedly disclosed official, classified and other information, often in an inaccurate manner”.

He said these failures happened despite reminders about the confidentiality of information and had undermined the confident of the public in the reputation of IMBs.

“It is important you are held to account for these serious failures,” he added.

In a blog responding to the letter, Mrs Spear criticised the decision and vowed to stick by her previous promise “to take more robust action in the public interest”.

She goes on to say: “I am passionate about the issues I have raised for prison reform and I have no intention on being quiet or giving up, no not for one moment.

“As many readers will know my motto has become #notshuttingup #notgoingaway and that is how it will continue.

“Our prisons are in crisis and reform is taking too long.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We value the work of independent monitoring boards which play a vital role in ensuring prisons are places of safety and reform.

“We have taken the decision to terminate the appointment of Faith Spear, as chairwoman of Hollesley Bay IMB, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Monitoring arrangements are in place and we will begin the process of recruiting a new chair in due course.”