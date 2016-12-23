Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Global megastar Tom Hardy has filmed a video urging people to get in touch with information about missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The Legend actor can be seen asking members of the public to help find the 23-year-old, who was last seen after a night out at 3.25am in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on September 24.

Corrie’s brother Darroch McKeague posted the video to the Find Corrie social media group a few minutes ago.

He wrote: “Can’t say how much this is appreciated thank you @tomhardy.”

Tomorrow marks three months since Corrie went missing.

Corrie McKeague (new images) Corrie McKeague (new images)

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

The airman was wearing a pink shirt with white jeans at the time he went missing.

To donate to the crowdfunding page to help Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart’s search, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfindcorrie

If you have any information then phone the Suffolk incident room on 01473 782019. You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tip lines set up by Corrie’s family can also be contacted on 07379 333 024, 07379 333 025, 07379 333 026, 07379 333 027 and 07379 333 028.