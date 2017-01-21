Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich have water restored after Anglian Water repairs burst main

14:02 21 January 2017

A burst water main. Stock image

A burst water main. Stock image

Archant

Suffolk households affected by a burst main have had their water restored.

Comment

Anglian Water’s engineers began emergency repairs to the damaged main in Half Moon Lane, Grundisburgh, early yesterday morning.

The repairs, which are being carried out on the junction with Woodbridge Road, had hoped to have been completed by 6pm, however the company later reported it could take until midnight.

Last night, the company confirmed the repairs had been completed.

In a statement on its website, Anglian Water said: “Thanks for your patience; we’ve not completed the repair in this area.”

Customers were advised that even after the water was restored it may appear cloudy or discoloured and they should run the tap for a couple of minutes for it to clear.

Some disruption to traffic has been reported at the junction, but roads remained opened.

The water main serves people across the wider Grundisburgh area, encompassing parts of north Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham.

This latest incident comes after a sink hole opened up in Newton Road, in Sudbury, yesterday after the water main burst.

Keywords: Sudbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

30 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

18:55 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a cow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

18:14 Gemma Mitchell
Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

17:31 Richard Cornwell
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

16:15 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

13:13 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

11:18 Andrew Hirst
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

10:09 Andrew Hirst
A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Last night was the coldest in four years in parts of Suffolk and Essex, according to forecasters.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Have you seen the first edition of the Ordnance Survey map of Ipswich?

10:00 John Norman
The Black Horse

The first edition of the Ordnance Survey of Ipswich 1883, produced at a scale of 1.500, is a fascinating read, writes John Norman, of the Ipswich Society.

Most read

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Have you seen the first edition of the Ordnance Survey map of Ipswich?

The Black Horse

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design?

How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

File picture of a cow.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24