Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich have water restored after Anglian Water repairs burst main

A burst water main. Stock image Archant

Suffolk households affected by a burst main have had their water restored.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water’s engineers began emergency repairs to the damaged main in Half Moon Lane, Grundisburgh, early yesterday morning.

The repairs, which are being carried out on the junction with Woodbridge Road, had hoped to have been completed by 6pm, however the company later reported it could take until midnight.

Last night, the company confirmed the repairs had been completed.

In a statement on its website, Anglian Water said: “Thanks for your patience; we’ve not completed the repair in this area.”

Customers were advised that even after the water was restored it may appear cloudy or discoloured and they should run the tap for a couple of minutes for it to clear.

Some disruption to traffic has been reported at the junction, but roads remained opened.

The water main serves people across the wider Grundisburgh area, encompassing parts of north Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham.

This latest incident comes after a sink hole opened up in Newton Road, in Sudbury, yesterday after the water main burst.