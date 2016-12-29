Sunny

House prices in East of England had the strongest growth in England in 2016

10:35 29 December 2016

Stock image. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The region’s house prices rose by the fastest rate in the country in 2016, according to a new report.

In a fresh boost to the region’s housing market, an annual 10.1% surge took the average property price in the East of England to £218,544, the Nationwide Building Society said.

In London, house prices have grown by 3.7% over the year, reaching £473,073 on average. Regions where annual house price growth is now growing at a faster annual rate than London include the South West of England at 4.4%, the West Midlands at 4.1%, and Yorkshire and Humberside at 4%.

The average UK house price also stood at £205,898 in December, marking a 0.8% month-on-month increase, Nationwide Building Society said.

The 4.5% annual increase in house prices across the UK recorded in December was the same as the uplift recorded in December 2015, indicating that the last year has seen “relative stability” in the market, the report said.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There were signs that London’s significant period of outperformance may be drawing to a close.

“For the first year since 2008, annual house price growth in the capital was lower than the UK average, with prices increasing by 3.7% over the year, down from 12.2% in 2015.

“The South of England as a whole continued to see slightly stronger price growth than the North of England, though the differential narrowed.

“Price growth in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland remained subdued, though each saw small gains overall in 2016.”

House prices in Scotland have increased by 2.2% annually to reach £142,895 on average. Property values in Wales have lifted by 2.4% annually, taking the average price there to £146,049. House prices in Northern Ireland have edged up by 0.7% over the last year, taking the typical value there to £129,385.

