6 delicious ways to mark Apple Day 2018 in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 21:11 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:11 08 October 2018

Harvest on the orchard Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harvest on the orchard Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

redstallion

It’s Apple Day on October 21 – and Suffolk has some of the best

More than 2,000 apple varieties (and counting) have been discovered in the UK. They are, quite simply, one of our favourite fruits. Portable. Easy to eat. Tasty. What’s not to love? Common Ground’s Apple Day (October 21 this year) is all about celebrating our ripe heritage of all things orchardy.

Here are just some of the ways you can give Suffolk apples an applause.

1.If you head to Lopham Fen on October 14 from 10.30am to 3pm, you’ll find all manner of apple-related goodness going on. Suffolk Traditional Orchards Group will be there identifying apple, pear and nut trees so take along your fruits. The day is packed with activities for the whole family too, such as games, apple tastings, crafts and stalls. Refreshments will be available. Entry is £3 for adults and £2 for children.

2. Head over to High House fruit farm in Sudbourne where the orchards are bursting with seasonal fruit at the moment. Get your hands on Cox, Ribston Pippin, Russet and Bramley apples, as well as Conference pears. They sell their own pressed juices too. Yum.

3. Swap your usual wine for something a little bit different over the weekend. The Harleston Cider Co on the Suffolk/Norfolk border has launched its sticky, mouth-filling, gloriously golden Ice Cider. Apples hand-picked within 10 miles of the HQ are pressed then frozen to concentrate all those natural sugars before fermentation. The result is a very quaffable boozy drink that’s wonderful paired with blue cheeses and strong cheddars. Or use it to poach some orchard fruits. Look out too for the brand’s Fire Cider Vinegar. Cider vinegar has long been used by many as a tonic to aid digestion and the owner of Harleston Cider Co swears by a sip every day to keep winter bugs at bay.

4. There’s plenty going on at Holywells Park on October 13, when the Ipswich park’s Apple Day takes place from 11am to 2pm. The line-up of attractions includes fruit and juice tasting, apple bobbling, pumpkin carving, storytelling, an apple quiz, and your chance to try and make the longest apple peel. Honey and fruit from the park’s orchard will be on sale too.

5. At the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket you’re in for a real treat with a whole day of apple-themed delight prepared for visitors. On October 20 from 10am to 11pm you’ll find craft juices and ciders to try, apple experts from local orchard groups will be at hand to ID your fruit, and food historian Monica Askay is cooking up some traditional recipes. There’ll be Applewood smoked meat from Smokey Jones, have-a-go archery, a puppet show from The Nutmeg Puppet Company, and Maynard Orchard are giving you the chance to make juice from your own apples. On the Friday night will be a preview evening from 5.30pm to 11pm with tastings, cider flights and music! Entry prices apply.

6. Henry Chevallier Guild (who you’ll know from his family’s heritage at Aspall) has this year launched a reimagining of a long forgotten drink – the shrub. Made without added sugar and with cider vinegar as a base, the drink comes in flavours including peach and basil, blackcurrant and juniper and sour cherry and mint. If you’re driving and fancy an alternative to lemonade, this could be your new favourite drink.

Local Guide