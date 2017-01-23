How good is your knowledge of the former Ipswich Town managers?

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Throughout the years, Ipswich Town Football Club has been graced with a selection of legendary managers and a selection of forgettable ones. Do you know who was at the helm at Portman Road when Ipswich Town took on Crystal Palace in 1971?

Following last night’s 1-0 defeat by non-league minnows Lincoln in an FA Cup Third Round replay, we have been asking if it is time Mick McCarthy exited Portman Road.

The dire performance by the Blues was watched by a national TV audience of millions on the BBC.

As we question McCarthy’s future at Ipswich Town we are looking back at his predecessors and testing your knowledge of their time in charge.

Take our quiz below and see if you can remember who was leading the team at key points in history – and bonus points if you remember any other details about the matches.

Leave your memories of these games in our comments section below.

