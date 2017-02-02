How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left. Dave Kindred

You might drive through Ipswich on a daily basis, but how well do you really know the town?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Take our quiz below and see if you work out the area from one photo. Some of them are easy and some of them will take a bit of local knowledge.

You might notice that some of the areas have a huge build up of traffic. How do you think the town’s congestion has been over the last six months?

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to the new iwitness24 today a to share your photographs. You can now log in using your Facebook account to make it even easier to get started.

Who knows, one of your photos could be featured as our next picture of the day.

• Did you score 100%? If so, why not test your knowledge of Harry Potter in our latest quiz here or test out your pub knowledge here