Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How many Suffolk parents will be watching Tom Hardy read bedtime stories on CBeebies tonight?

12:00 31 December 2016

Tom Hardy - as a bedtime storyteller on CBeebies

Tom Hardy - as a bedtime storyteller on CBeebies

New Year’s Eve is usually a massive disappointment for parents of young children, writes working mum-of-three Ellen Widdup.

Comment
Tom Hardy as he cuddles up to his dog for his new roleTom Hardy as he cuddles up to his dog for his new role

But for those of us who’ve been forced to swap champagne and dancefloors for sleep deprivation and dirty nappies, the BBC has a treat in store.

Tonight, actor and heartthrob Tom Hardy will be reading bedtime stories for little ones on CBeebies, sending mothers like myself into a meltdown of excitement.

There are few parents who haven’t sat through long hours of children’s telly when their kids are small.

So to have a little titillation in between Iggle Piggle, Peppa Pig and Mr Tumble is bound to be extremely well received.

Of course, some of us find welcome distraction in the faces of the TV presenters that grace the screens the rest of the year, too.

My husband is one of these. I started to wonder why he coped so easily with 6am starts until I discovered he was having very friendly thoughts about a number of the people I found intensely annoying.

These include Beth, one of the five all-singing, all-dancing residents of the Milkshake House; Rebecca Keatley, who co-hosts Let’s Play with Sid Sloane, and Katy Ashworth of I Can Cook.

“I’ve learnt how to make apple crumble, pasta al Pomodoro and Thai green turkey balls,” he told me. He’s never made any of these meals but I have seen him do the dishes while humming the Washing Up Song.

“You fancy her,” I accused him, chuckling.

“You can talk,” he replied. “I’ve seen you moon over Mr Bloom.”

No, we’re not talking Orlando here.

He means the chirpy gardener in the woolly tank-top who dances in his wellies and chats to knitted vegetables in his garden nursery. He makes many mums’ minds meander.

So fevered are his female fans, in fact, that questions had to be strictly censored when Ben Faulks, who plays the horticulturist, agreed to do a live webchat with Mumsnet last year.

The BBC was also forced to delete a number of saucy posts from its CBeebies Facebook site when it was bombarded with lewd messages about the character.

Believe it or not, Mr Bloom is not the only CBeebies performer with a fanclub of housewives.

The omnipresent Justin Fletcher (or Mr Tumble) is perhaps the most unlikely of these, but he too has attracted ardent praise from internet posters.

A recent Twitter survey also threw up endorsements for the terrifying fitness fanatic Sportacus from Lazy Town and the be-quiffed crafter Mr Maker.

But hold on a second. Is it wrong to have impure thoughts about the people who are paid to amuse our children?

Or is it totally understandable when there is little else in a day of monotonous childcare to lift one’s spirits?

I can’t help but wonder if my own mother fancied a dalliance with Philip Schofield in the broom cupboard.

Undoubtedly, my dad had the hots for Michaela Strachan and Sarah Greene.

“It’s very educational, this,” mused my husband while watching Sarah Jane Honeywell on my son’s CBeebies DVD set of Tikkabilla.

He still hasn’t forgiven the Beeb for firing her after her near-naked picture went in the paper as part of a Go Vegan campaign.

It was quite the scandal. But not as much as the hoo-ha that followed an episode of Show Me, Show Me when presenter Chris Jarvis appeared to utter a four-letter word.

In fact, he was singing about a fluttering kite.

Since it launched in 2002, the CBeebies channel has gradually taken over the globe.

Its international version, marketed by BBC Worldwide, is now shown in 78 countries – from Mozambique to South Korea.

Recently, it became the first TV channel to be recognised by the Mexican Paediatric Association for its role in the education and development of children.

The BBC estimates it is watched by 1.9 million kids under the age of six in Britain alone.

But it also has a huge fan-base among mums and dads alike who love the routine which starts every single morning with the unmistakable theme tune of Me Too and concludes the day with the bedtime story.

This brings me neatly back to tonight’s Tom Hardy treat.

You see, when he’s not hunting down Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant or being strapped to the front of a clown-car by deformed sadists in Mad Max Fury Road, our Tom likes nothing better than to curl up on the sofa and read a book – presumably with all the dedication and dynamism he brought to Bronson. And I for one can’t wait. What a great way to welcome in a new year.

@Ellen Widdup

Keywords: Ellen Widdup Twitter Facebook United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

56 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

58 minutes ago
Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

Are you out celebrating the end of 2016 and welcoming 2017 in Ipswich town centre tonight or having a quiet one at home with close family?

How many Suffolk parents will be watching Tom Hardy read bedtime stories on CBeebies tonight?

57 minutes ago
Tom Hardy - as a bedtime storyteller on CBeebies

New Year’s Eve is usually a massive disappointment for parents of young children, writes working mum-of-three Ellen Widdup.

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

10:00 Colin Adwent
Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Norman Smith, who devoted a lifetime to enriching the lives of others, has died aged 100.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

13 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Tim turns natural wood into things of beauty

08:31 David Vincent
Ipswich docks play table by furniture designer/maker Tim Germain, at Quay Place

Ipswich furniture designer and maker Tim Germain is keeping a tradition alive - and making furniture from natural wood.

Gallery: From early Christmas markets to Framlingham castle - your iwitness pictures from November

57 minutes ago
Textures taken on a winter morning at Flatford. Picture: Mick Webb

November brought some wintery weather to Suffolk, and our iwitness members were quick to capture the frosty starts on camera - as you can see here as we continue our review of the year.

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

10:00
Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

As 2016 comes to a close I’ve been reflecting on my thrifty year: the successes, the things that haven’t gone quite so well and my plans for the coming 12 months, writes Sheena Grant.

Arson suspected after Essex Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Clacton house

08:41 Paul Geater
Essex firefighters tackled a blaze in a derelict house in Clacton.

Investigators believe that arson was the cause of blaze which gutted a derelict house at Clacton during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Yesterday, 22:32 EADT reporters
Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Regional heroes who go the extra mile to improve their communities, educators, innovators and charity fundraisers are among those to receive a New Year honour.

Most read

Upset over Felixstowe’s Christmas shop window contest but which did you think was best?

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

Controlled bomb explosion in Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich

Stone Lodge park, Ipswich - the bomb disposal team were called out this afternoon

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Arrest warrant issued for Ipswich man accused of death by careless driving after Needham Market crash

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Most commented

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application

Ed Sheeran
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24