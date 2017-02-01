How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant). Archant

Some parts of Ipswich are currently undergoing major redevelopment to help them fit in more with the modern world.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and nor will it be the last.

Over the last 60 years plenty of old buildings in the town have been knocked down to make way for new ones.

Others have been built around, added to or have just become forgotten.

Take a look at our quiz about some of these buildings which are now lost or mostly forgotten and see if you can answer the 11 questions about them.

You’ll be asked to identify buildings from pictures, give dates when they closed for business and choose which company they used to belong to or who they were used by.

Test your knowledge of Ipswich’s history – and its present redevelopments – and then challenge your friends.

Share the quiz with them and see who comes out with the highest score.