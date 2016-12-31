How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

As 2016 comes to a close I’ve been reflecting on my thrifty year: the successes, the things that haven’t gone quite so well and my plans for the coming 12 months, writes Sheena Grant.

For me, living thriftily isn’t just about seeing how much money I can save as I carry on consuming in the same old way. It’s about consuming less, trying to tread a little more lightly on the planet and questioning those powerful marketing voices that would have us believe we can’t live as well without buying into their brand. It’s still a work in progress but, then, I am having to unpick a lifetime of prior learning – something I’ll continue to do in the year ahead.

Impulse buys are largely a thing of the past as I don’t really go shopping anymore; not as a form of leisure entertainment anyway. It’s no loss, especially at this time of year, when the post-Christmas “sales” are beginning.

Questioning those marketing voices we’re all subject to makes you a little more sceptical about things like “sales”. Genuine bargains can be rare and if you end up forking out for something you actually had no intention of buying at all, before you saw it “reduced” on the shelf, can it ever be a bargain?

My major success in the last year has been developing a mindset that allows me to think before spending money. I always ask myself: do I really need this item, and, if I do, can I get it cheaper elsewhere?

I try to employ the same way of thinking when there are problems around the house. A tap I fixed earlier in the year by following a YouTube tutorial rather than calling in a plumber is still going strong.

On the food front, my thrifty crisps (made from potato peelings) are one of the most popular snacks in our house and I’ve cut the amount I spend on fresh produce by getting to the supermarket early in the mornings, when all the half-price about-to-go-out of date fruit and veg is put on the shelves.

There are some things that haven’t gone quite as well. An intention to make my own shower gels, shampoos and soaps hasn’t happened in a meaningful way. That’s the only drawback to trying to live more thriftily – it often takes time.

Having said that, it’s always worthwhile, especially when you manage to enjoy a day out on your savings, as we did in June when we went to the Tower of London for little more than £20 per person, including entry tickets to the tower and train travel, thanks to supermarket loyalty vouchers and a family railcard. It doesn’t pay to jettison everything about those marketing forces. The trick is working out how to make them work for you.

Email Sheena with your suggestions for 2017 or tweet your tips using #ThriftyLiving.