Hunt for drivers of stolen vehicles after Ford Transit van driven wrong way down A14 westbound between Seven Hills and Nacton

Suffolk Constabulary

A car was stolen from a quiet Suffolk village this morning – just minutes before a Ford Transit van was taken from a home in Nacton and driven the wrong way down the A14.

A man was about to get into his red Suzuki Alto in School Road, Waldringfield at around 5.30am when he was approached by a 4x4 containing two other men.

One got out and pushed the victim, who was left shaken by the incident, away before stealing the car.

The men drove both vehicles out of the village and ended up outside a home in The Street, Nacton – where police discovered the Suzuki Alto had been rammed into a gate and set on fire shortly before 5.50am.

Minutes later police received reports a Ford Transit van was taken from the property and chased it along Nacton Road towards the A14, where it was driven down the westbound carriageway before crashing into the central reservation.

Police are now hunting for the driver of both vehicles and have put out an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives say the driver of the van escaped by running into fields.

He was hunted by the police helicopter, but was not found.

A Land Rover Freelander, thought to be the one used by suspects at the incident in Waldringfield, was found by police on the A14 westbound off-slip at Seven Hills at around 8.15am.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Southern Area CID at Martlesham on 101 quoting reference 73348/16.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.