Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March
17:00 22 December 2016
© Parrish Colman Photography 2016
We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.
In March our iwitness members started noticing the first signs of spring.
Peter Bash captured flowers beginning to bloom and Frances Crickmore photographed a pair of hares springing across the path and into the field.
Stunning sunrises, clear blue skies and golden sunsets filled the sky, belying the fact there was still a nip in the air.
Brilliant action photos were taken at sporting events being played across the county and Peter Cutts caught a motorcross meet in Sudbury while Andrew Mutimer attended a point-to-point steeplechase.
We saw some impressive wildlife photography. Graham Welham caught the fantastic moment two red kites approached one another mid air while Terry Hunter found a snake lurking in the leaves.
Crazy weather hit in the form of hurricane Katie, and this produced some amazing clouds as Parrish Colman shows in this photo of the angry sky.
But then the weather calmed to produce some relaxing photos of stillness like this one, sent in by Simon Page.
These are just a few of the photos that we had sent to us throughout the month of March - see a selection from April tomorrow.