Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography © Parrish Colman Photography 2016

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spring has definitely sprung. Picture: Peter Bash Spring has definitely sprung. Picture: Peter Bash

In March our iwitness members started noticing the first signs of spring.

Hares in flight. Picture: Frances Crickmore Hares in flight. Picture: Frances Crickmore

Peter Bash captured flowers beginning to bloom and Frances Crickmore photographed a pair of hares springing across the path and into the field.

Sunset at Languard Point, Felixstowe. Picture: Paul Templeton Sunset at Languard Point, Felixstowe. Picture: Paul Templeton

Stunning sunrises, clear blue skies and golden sunsets filled the sky, belying the fact there was still a nip in the air.

Sudbury MCC Edurathon. Picture: Peter Cutts Sudbury MCC Edurathon. Picture: Peter Cutts

Brilliant action photos were taken at sporting events being played across the county and Peter Cutts caught a motorcross meet in Sudbury while Andrew Mutimer attended a point-to-point steeplechase.

Ampton Point to Point Steeplechase. Picture: Andrew Mutimer Ampton Point to Point Steeplechase. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

We saw some impressive wildlife photography. Graham Welham caught the fantastic moment two red kites approached one another mid air while Terry Hunter found a snake lurking in the leaves.

Red kites in flight. Picture: Graham Welham Red kites in flight. Picture: Graham Welham

Minsmere Adder. Picture: Terry Hunter Minsmere Adder. Picture: Terry Hunter

Stunning skies caused by hurricane Katie. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography Stunning skies caused by hurricane Katie. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

Good Friday stroll at Holbrook Creek. Picture: Simon Page Good Friday stroll at Holbrook Creek. Picture: Simon Page

Crazy weather hit in the form of hurricane Katie, and this produced some amazing clouds as Parrish Colman shows in this photo of the angry sky.

But then the weather calmed to produce some relaxing photos of stillness like this one, sent in by Simon Page.

These are just a few of the photos that we had sent to us throughout the month of March - see a selection from April tomorrow.

Share your photos here