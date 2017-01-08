‘I was just being human’ – hero Ipswich paperboy Ollie Parker, 15, speaks out after rescuing man in Bramford Road

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich. Archant

A 15-year-old hailed a hero for helping a man who hit his head during an epileptic fit in Ipswich has modestly said his actions were “nothing special”.

Oliver Parker, known as Ollie, was walking his paper round at around 6.15am on Thursday when he spotted Dean Harvey on the pavement close to the Canine Grooming Centre.

Mr Harvey, who was on his way to work, fell and struck his head on the pavement – the next thing he knew, he was being treated at Ipswich Hospital.

After he was released he put out an appeal to trace the boy who called an ambulance for him and let his employer know.

Ollie contacted the Star today after spotting the appeal on Facebook.

He said: “I was just being human really, I saw him on the floor and knew I had to do something about it.

“I guess it’s just the way I have been brought up, I didn’t tell my parents because I didn’t think it was anything special.

“But they said what I did was great and other people wouldn’t necessarily have stopped to help.

He added: “I’m glad I could help in some way but I had to get on with my paper round so couldn’t stay. I’m glad the man is okay now.”

Proud dad Julian, who lives with Ollie at their home in north Ipswich, added: “We’re so proud of him. He didn’t really mention anything, we just saw it on Facebook and he then told us ‘yeah that was me’, thinking it wasn’t anything special.”