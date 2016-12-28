Ice warning after car crashes into ditch between Witnesham and Ashbocking
09:55 28 December 2016
A car came off a road in Suffolk this morning sparking a warning from police over slippery and foggy conditions.
Officers were called to Ashbocking Road at its junction with High Road shortly before 9am today to reports a car had crashed into a ditch.
The road was blocked in both directions until around 9.30am.
A police spokeswoman said the crash was most likely due to slippery road conditions in the area and urged drivers to be careful.
No-one was hurt, she added.