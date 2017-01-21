‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design?

How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed Archant

‘Crude, clumsy and pointlessly lurid’ or ‘colourful, practical and deliverable’– the design for a Suffolk town’s new-look leisure centre has divided opinion.

Architecture critic Jay Merrick Architecture critic Jay Merrick

Consultation may have ended on proposals for Woodbridge’s Deben Pool to be the first of three leisure centres in Suffolk Coastal to undergo renovation – but it hasn’t stopped detractors turning their noses up.

The final decision rests on a district council planning committee, which will have to consider comments like those of architecture critic for The Independent, Jay Merrick, who called its appearance “immensely crude – particularly in terms of its hysterical colouration, mix of materials, and in clumsy detailing of elements including the roof edges and entrance canopy”.

Suffolk Coastal is working with Places for People and Pulse Fitness on revamping the building in Station Road as part of a redevelopment programme that will see similar upgrades in Leiston and Felixstowe.

Leisure chief TJ Haworth-Culf said comments on the £3million Deben Pool project would be taken into account by the planning committee.

“However”, she added. “Speaking personally, I am rather surprised to hear such negative responses to the design, as I feel that it is colourful, practical and deliverable within the obvious restrictions, both in terms of funding and the practical requirements of the leisure centre, on the design.”

She said the work signalled the start of a wider investment to turn ageing leisure centres into destinations of choice and encourage more people to become more active.

In 2013, Mr Merrick, who lives in Suffolk, made known his disapproval of original designs for the Whisstocks boatyard regeneration in the same town – designs he later welcomed when amended.

He admitted people would be pleased to use improved leisure facilities, but did not need to be stimulated by a “pointlessly lurid building”.

Woodbridge Town Council welcomed the investment but recommended refusal based on its design, which it called a “missed opportunity” to replace the old exterior with something more fitting.

Architect Charles Curry-Hyde, whose designs for the Whisstocks project won Mr Merrick’s favour, agreed the proposed design did not fit into the townscape, saying it lacked civic presence and looked “very clumsy”.

Meanwhile, the interior also failed to escape the attention of one regular swimmer, who said much of the current changing facilities would be “sacrificed” for a spinning room, upper-storey access and spectator accommodation.

Proposals include separate male and female changing rooms for gym users on the first floor, with a communal ‘village changing’ area on the ground floor, comprising a shared locker area, cubicle showers leading to the pool, family cubicles, parent and child cubicles and individual cubicles – each with a lockable door.

An individual disabled changing area is included, along with two group changing rooms, primarily for schools and junior clubs.